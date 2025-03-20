5 reasons to buy Dinka Verus in GTA Online

GTA Online's Dinka Verus is an off-road vehicle that debuted back in February 2021. While most off-roaders have a sizeable or rugged build, this one is quite the contrast, and stands out in that category because of this. The vehicle isn't compatible with any unique upgrades like Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or HSW, and doesn't even boast prolific performance.

However, it is easy on the pocket and fun to drive, so players can consider getting it. For those intrigued, here are five reasons to buy a Dinka Verus in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons to buy a Dinka Verus in GTA Online

1) Try out something other than regular vehicles

Cars, bikes, or even aircraft are among the most commonly used vehicles in GTA Online. These rides come in various forms and make the day-to-day traversal easy. Several new ones debuted with the Agents of Sabotage and Oscar Guzman Flies Again updates recently.

That said, if you want to experience something different, then Dinka Verus is a neat choice. This is a zippy vehicle, and can be quite fun to drive. Its top speed and acceleration aren't very impressive statistically, but it is still fine for a relaxing outing across Los Santos and Blaine County.

2) Unique look

Here's a look at Dinka Verus in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

GTA Online's Dinka Verus is an ATV, and it seems that Rockstar might have based it on Polaris Sportsman's MV850 and 570 models from real-life, which makes it stand out from the crowd, even among other ATVs.

There are very few ATVs in the multiplayer (in comparison to other types of vehicles), and this one is among the very best. Verus is also quite cheap, even for beginners, as we will discuss later in this article. Thus, players can consider adding it to their collection.

3) Interesting customizations

Rockstar Games has provided some very unique and interesting customization options for Dinka Verus in GTA Online. For example, players can adorn its hood and chassis with ammo boxes or jerry cans, or both.

Saddle bags can be added to it as well, further providing a utility-based look to the off-roader, and notably, also helping with traction to an extent. Then there are bumpers, exhausts, as well as 20 liveries to choose from among the rest of Verus' customization options.

4) It was removed in June 2023

Just a little over two years after its debut, Dinka Verus got removed from the multiplayer, along with a bunch of other cars in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This meant that it could not be purchased from its website like before.

Thankfully, some of these removed cars are occasionally put on sale now, and that is exactly the case with Verus as of this writing. Rockstar has added it back as part of the current GTA Online weekly update, and it will be up for sale at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom through March 26, 2025.

5) Very affordable

Verus is up for sale at Simeon's showroom at the time of this writing (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best things about Dinka Verus in GTA Online is its price. The off-roader costs just $192,000. As mentioned, it is currently back in the game, and those interested can get it from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

The price tag is such that even beginners should be able to afford it. Jobs like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid are perfect for gathering necessary funds. It is also worth noting that before purchasing, players can take Verus out for a test drive from Simeon's showroom.

