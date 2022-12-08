Who is Joseph Bruno ? Mass outrage as Francis W Parker Chicago school dean is exposed by Project Veritas

Dean of Students Joseph Bruno from Francis W. Parker School has raised eyebrows on social media after bragging about bringing LGBT activists to the educational institution to teach children about “queer s*x.” He claimed that d*ldos and b**t plugs were passed around the seminar to the 14 to 18-year-old students. Netizens have since taken to social media to condemn the Chicago private school.
Project Veritas recently released a new video that exposed Joseph Bruno admitting to teaching minors about queer intimacy. In the video, Joseph Bruno said:
“So, I’ve been the Dean for four years. During Pride- we do a Pride Week every year- I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in. They were passing around b**t plugs and d*ldos to my students, talking about queer s*x, using lube versus using spit.”
The Lewis University graduate also stated that they had a drag queen come in to “pass out cookies and brownies and do photos.”
Joseph Bruno claimed that the kids were passing around the adult toys and saying “how does this b**t plug work? How do we do- like, how does this work?”
When Project Veritas asked Bruno if the parents complained about the seminar, he responded by saying- “no, it’s queer s*x.” He went on to brag about how the private school that charges $40,000 annually had enough money in their budget to teach children these lessons.
The reporters also asked him whether the institution’s trustees were okay with the seminar. Joseph Bruno claimed that they were unaware of it being conducted. He added- “I wouldn’t even like run it by them. Like, why would I run it by them?”
Who is Joseph Bruno?
As per LinkedIn, Bruno has worked at the private school for nearly nine years. He started off as the Assistant Director of Development in Alumni Relations and went on to become the Associate Director of Alumni Engagement before becoming the Dean of Students.
Prior to working at the school, he was part of the DePaul University faculty. He participated in the university programming finance board, took on the responsibility of new student orientation, coordinated recruitment, training and selection procedures, and took part in supervision and programming.
He graduated from Lewis university with a Master's of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership - Higher Education. He also studied at the Dominican University and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Art’s degree with a specialization in Sociology and Communications.
Netizens outraged by Joseph Burno admitting to teaching minors about queer s*x
Internet users were outraged by the Dean of Students proudly admitting to teaching minors about gay s*x. Several netizens took to Twitter and called him and Francis W. Parker School “p*dophiles” and “groomers.” A few tweets read:
Francis W. Parker School releases statement following exposé
As the outrage continued to intensify on social media, Dan Frank, the principal, released a statement in support of Bruno and the seminar. The school announced that they were “targeted by a right-wing fringe group of individuals that seek to undermine and manipulate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging work in schools.”
They went on to reveal that a group of critics showed up to the school to “confront and ambush” Joseph Bruno. They added that they have placed additional security in the school premises.
They ended their statement by asking community members not to engage with anyone who wishes to confront the school on this matter.
After releasing the statement, the school deleted their official Twitter account.