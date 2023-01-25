Why do Love Island fans think Haris Namani will be dumped from villa after his street fight video goes viral?

Love Island season 9 aired a new episode on Tuesday, featuring the second recoupling round of the season. Fans predicted that Haris Namani would be dumped from the villa this time.

The latest episode ended on a cliffhanger with six islanders (three boys and three girls) in the dumping zone, including Haris. Fans claimed that he would be the one leaving the villa during the eliminations, which will air on Wednesday.

According to viewers, the reason behind the England native’s exit is said to be a video of him fighting on the streets that have now gone viral online.

simmilondon @simmilondon Haris has been dumped from the Love Island villa following footage showing him being involved in a street fight OmgHaris has been dumped from the Love Island villa following footage showing him being involved in a street fight #LoveIsland Omg 😱 Haris has been dumped from the Love Island villa following footage showing him being involved in a street fight #LoveIsland https://t.co/aTEGkaGxt2

In episode 9, the islanders in the elimination zone included Haris, Tom Clare, Kai Fagan, Anna-May Robey, Tanya Mahenga, and Tanyel Raven.

Fans predict Haris Namani’s elimination

The latest episode of Love Island UK 2023 didn’t reveal the islanders who got eliminated. The revelation will be held in the next episode. The decision falls into the hands of new bombshells, Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter.

Fans predicted that Haris would be eliminated in the upcoming episode after his street fight video went viral. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 D E A N O 🐑 @MrWrex1864 Bit of a coincidence that Haris is probably going to get dumped from the Island. Earlier on it came out Haris was involved in a street fight so that will be scripted to get him dumped without any repercussions #LoveIsland Bit of a coincidence that Haris is probably going to get dumped from the Island. Earlier on it came out Haris was involved in a street fight so that will be scripted to get him dumped without any repercussions #LoveIsland

Fizza Schär @fi33a @haris__namani Personally I think @LoveIsland already knew about the fight but as #Harisnamani probably has the least votes, dumping him for the fight instead will stir up more controversy & interest! #loveisland Personally I think @LoveIsland already knew about the fight but as #Harisnamani probably has the least votes, dumping him for the fight instead will stir up more controversy & interest! #loveisland @haris__namani

🅷• @harrisoniscool6 Haris got dumped because of a street fight from last year #loveisland Haris got dumped because of a street fight from last year #loveisland https://t.co/ZrXxUk64Sv

V✨ @vicambrose_

#loveisland Me when Haris gets dumped after that article came out about his vile behaviour outside of the villa: Me when Haris gets dumped after that article came out about his vile behaviour outside of the villa: #loveisland https://t.co/Vv9vzCng7l

Marissa Smith @Marissa64336458 kinda glad family haven't been allowed to control their socials this year So Haris gets dumped from the villa for a video that has circulated from 2 years ago of him fighting 🙄 I thought @LoveIsland vetted the people they allow in the villakinda glad family haven't been allowed to control their socials this year #loveisland So Haris gets dumped from the villa for a video that has circulated from 2 years ago of him fighting 🙄 I thought @LoveIsland vetted the people they allow in the villa 👀 kinda glad family haven't been allowed to control their socials this year #loveisland

Alex Dowling @AgentDowling Haris has been dumped from the Villa due to a Video of him involved in a Street Brawl he should have really been dumped for his Haircut. #LoveIsland Haris has been dumped from the Villa due to a Video of him involved in a Street Brawl he should have really been dumped for his Haircut.#LoveIsland

🍒M❤️‍🔥 @Margjacquieline I’m shocked #TALKSWITHASH As if Haris has been dumped from the villa bc of this video that’s resurfacedI’m shocked #loveisland As if Haris has been dumped from the villa bc of this video that’s resurfaced😳 I’m shocked #loveisland #TALKSWITHASH https://t.co/Cox8BBt3sA

D @riddikulusDL #LoveIsland do you all not know haris is being dumped do you all not know haris is being dumped 😭 #LoveIsland https://t.co/z5XQWzJm54

In the viral video, Haris Namani punches a man who then falls to the floor. Fans mentioned on Twitter that the clip was over a year old.

It is unclear, however, whether the production took action to remove the Love Island contestant from the show based on the video or Jessie simply didn’t pick Haris during the elimination round, resulting in his exit.

To note, Haris is not just a TV salesman but also a boxer.

The official synopsis of Love Island season 9 episode 9 reads:

"The temperature's rising as Love Island continues. With a huge prize up for grabs for the winning couple, the question is - who's in danger of being dumped from the villa?"

The results will be announced in the upcoming episode.

Haris earlier had a fight with Shaq on Love Island

Days before Haris’ street fighting clip, the 21-year-old grabbed fans’ attention after his brawl with co-star Shaq Muhammad.

Last week, Haris and Shaq got involved in a heated argument after the latter accused him of “sh*t stir[ring].”

The incident happened when the TV salesman kept asking David (now eliminated) about his kiss with Shaq’s partner Tanya on Love Island. David told him that he was not comfortable talking about it in front of Shaq, but Haris didn’t stop asking.

Shaq then intervened by saying that Tanya “snogged” the bombshell and further stated:

“You’re [pointing at Haris] so annoying bro. You do this all the time bro, like relax.”

Haris got triggered and asked Shaq to shut up. This led to a brawl between the two islanders. Things escalated after Shaq said:

“You do this all the time, bro. You just try and f***ing sh*t stir. You sh*t stir all the time.”

Haris and Shaq started yelling at each other so loudly that the girls from the balcony rushed to watch the drama. The boys had to separate the two islanders to stop the fight. Haris later approached Shaq and the two made amends.

On Love Island, Haris was paired up with Olivia Hawkins after her partner Tom Clare was stolen by bombshell Zara. Olivia still wanted to be with Tom. If Haris gets eliminated in the next episode, viewers might see a change in relationship dynamics.

Meanwhile, the islanders who are in the safe zone include Zara Denis, Olivia Hawkins, Aaron Waters, Jessie Wynter, Lana Jenkins, Will Young, Shaq Muhammad, and Ron Hall.

Love Island season 9 will air its next episode on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) on ITV.

Poll : 0 votes