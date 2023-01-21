Love Island 2023 bombshells: Who are Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter?

Love Island 2023 (season 9) featured its first elimination and recoupling in episode 5, which aired on Friday, January 20, 2023. It ended with a preview for the upcoming episode, where two new bombshells are set to enter the villa.

The new arrivals are fresh faces to the British-based dating series but are familiar to fans of Love Island Australia. Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter will appear in episode 6 of Love Island UK season 9.

In the Australian version, Aaron appeared in season 3 and Jessie in season 2. Both were quite famous among their fans during their respective seasons. The two are now ready to give love another chance by appearing on the UK version of the reality TV show.

Meet the new bombshells of Love Island season 9

Love Island season 9 will welcome new bombshells for the third time in the villa since its premiere. Prior to Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter, the show featured Tom Clare as the first bombshell of the 2023 show.

In episode 4, David Salako and Zara Deniz were the new arrivals. In the upcoming episode, fans will see the two Aussies enter the villa.

Aaron Waters, 24, a model from Perth, Western Australia

Aaron is a 24-year-old model and content creator from Perth, Western Australia. In his ITV bio, the new bombshell said:

“I’m loyal, honest, great at communication and self-awareness so when it comes to dealing with obstacles and adversity in a relationship. I’m able to talk openly about how I feel to try and work around things. I think the key to any good relationship is being content in yourself and I’m very happy in myself and who I am. I’m also very good looking, obviously!”

In his view, establishing a connection with someone is more crucial than being attracted to them. He plans to open himself entirely and come out of his comfort zone in the villa of the ITV show.

Aaron Waters was not just a contestant on Love Island Australia season 3 but was the runner-up alongside partner Jess Velkovski. They won $50,000 prize money, and Aaron had decided to split it up with his then-girlfriend Jess. But things didn’t work out between the two after a few months of the show got over.

Since then, Aaron has not dated anyone and is thus hopeful of finding love once again in season 9 of the UK version of the dating series.

Going by his Instagram handle (@aaronmwaters), Aaron has not shared much about his social or personal life with the world. His posts are mostly pictures of himself.

Jessie Wynter, 26, a fitness trainer from Hobart, Australia

Jessie is a 26-year-old certified fitness trainer and influencer from Tasmania but lives in Sydney, Australia. According to her LinkedIn page, she is currently working as a fitness trainer at F45 Training, where she earlier joined as a sales manager. Prior to starting her career as a personal trainer, she explored banks and beauty firms.

Jessie Wynter is all set to bring her Love Island Australia Season 2 knowledge to the British version. On the last reality TV program, where Jessie dated four guys before being dumped on day 34, she was renowned for her sharp tongue.

Since then, Jessie has not been in a serious relationship but is now ready to settle down with a suitable partner. Speaking about her arrival in the villa on the ITV show, Jessie said:

“All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa – so let’s go! I definitely will be bringing energy to 'Love Island'. There won’t be a quiet moment. I’m going to bring those good vibes.”

She added:

“I probably do need to take a little responsibility – I do travel and move around a lot. When it comes to a relationship, I think I get scared. If there’s someone I genuinely like, for some reason I back away or I start telling myself they’re too good for me. I always end up doing the opposite of what I should be doing, so in the Villa I’ll have to face those emotions."

Fans can follow the bombshell on Instagram — @jessiereneewynter.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Jessie will arrive on Love Island season 9 on Sunday’s episode. In the latest episode, David was dumped from the villa and six pairs were formed after the first recoupling round.

• Anna-May Robey and Kai Fagan

• Lana Jenkins and Will Young

• Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad

• Zara Deniz and Tom Clare

• Tanyel Revan and Ron Hall

• Olivia Hawkins and Haris Namani

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island 2023 will air never-seen-before clips on Saturday, January 21, 2023, and a new episode on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The dating series airs Monday through Sunday at 9.00 pm GMT/4.00 pm ET on ITV2 and ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes