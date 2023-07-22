Tony Bennett ethnicity and real name explored as singing legend passes away at 96

At the age of 96, American singer Tony Bennett, aka Anthony Dominick Benedetto, passed away on July 21, 2023, from Alzheimer's. He gained recognition over the years as a renowned musician and served in the United States Army during the Second World War in 1944.

Bennett's death was also confirmed on his official Facebook page with a post including his picture. The caption stated:

"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, "Because of You", his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."

Another post was shared the following day on Bennett's Facebook page. The post thanked everyone "who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy." It further talked about that his performances until his retirement that were able to impress the audiences.

Singer and actor Chris Mann shared a video and described Bennett as his hero. He wrote that he saw Bennett performing at a few concerts and had the opportunity to meet him once. He added:

"I've been singing his music for my whole life, always amazed by his signature bel canto sound, especially late in his 70 year career. I'm thankful to Lady Gaga for helping introduce his voice to a new generation and keeping this music alive."

Tony is survived by his wife, Susan Crow, alongside children Johanna, Antonia, Danny, and Dae, and nine grandchildren.

Tony Bennett's father was a grocer, while his mother was a seamstress

Tony Bennett developed an interest in singing at a very early age (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Born on August 3, 1926, Tony Bennett's real name was Anthony Dominick Benedetto, and his ethnicity was Italian. His mother, Anna Maria, was a seamstress by profession, while his father, John Benedetto, worked as a grocer.

A majority of Tony's family members immigrated to New York City from other places. However, his father discontinued working for his health issues and passed away sometime later. The younger Bennett went to the School of Industrial Art in New York City, but he had to leave the institution to help his family.

After this, he first joined the Associated Press as a copy boy and runner and continued to work at other places. Before that, he developed an interest in singing and art and performed at different restaurants in the beginning.

In 1944, Tony joined the United States Army during the Second World War. After being discharged in 1946, he returned to performing.

Tony Bennett's musical career in brief

Tony Bennett released a total of 61 albums in his successful career in the music industry. In 1952, his debut album, titled Because of You, was released. His next three albums received a positive response, and the fifth album, Tony, reached the 14th spot on the Billboard chart.

He continued to release more albums, and all of them were able to trend on the Billboard charts. His final studio album, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern, was released in September 2015, which was a collaboration with jazz pianist Bill Charlap.

Tony Bennett retired in 2021, and he gave his final performance at two Radio City concerts. His son Danny then confirmed that he won't return to perform. He was married to Susan Crow since 2007. Prior to that, he was married to Patricia Beech from 1952 to 1971 and Sandra Grant from 1971 to 1983. He has four children from his marriage to Beech and Grant.