How old is Rosalynn Carter? Health issues explored amid dementia diagnosis

Well-known writer and activist Rosalynn Carter, who is 95 years old, has been diagnosed with dementia. The news was confirmed on the Carter Center website on Tuesday, May 30, by her family members, who shared a statement saying that she is now at her residence. They started by saying:

"The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones."

The statement mentioned that Rosalynn Carter has been the leading mental health advocate of the nation for a long time at places like the Georgia Governor's Mansion, the White House, and The Carter Center. She also focused on access to care and reducing stigma related to problems with mental health. The statement continued:

"We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."

Maria Shriver @mariashriver The Carter family shared today that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. I have long admired Rosalynn’s work in mental health and caregiving. She started @rcicaregiving to help break the stigma of the mental load that impacts caregivers. (1/4) The Carter family shared today that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. I have long admired Rosalynn’s work in mental health and caregiving. She started @rcicaregiving to help break the stigma of the mental load that impacts caregivers. (1/4) https://t.co/YbWVrojri3

The statement added that Rosalynn Carter has been the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, and she believes that there are four types of people in the world, which include "those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, and those who will need caregivers."

The family concluded by writing that they are starting to experience the joy and challenges of the journey. They added that they would not comment on anything else and would ask for understanding for them and others "serving in a caregiver role" around the country.

What is dementia? Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

According to the Mayo Clinic, dementia refers to a group of symptoms that severely affect memory, thinking, and social abilities and can interfere with everyone's daily lives. Although memory loss is also a part of this disease, it does not mean that anyone who has memory loss has dementia.

Common symptoms of the disease can range from cognitive to psychological. The latter involves personality changes, depression, anxiety, inappropriate behavior, paranoia, agitation, and hallucinations. Cognitive changes include problems in communication, visual and spatial abilities, reasoning, handling complex tasks, planning and organizing, and confusion and disorientation.

The problem can be caused by damage to nerve cells and their relationship to the brain. Dementia can affect any area of the brain that is damaged. Different diseases can be linked to dementia, including Alzheimer's, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, mixed dementia, Huntington's disease, and more.

Different factors can lead to dementia, including age, family history, and Down syndrome. It can lead to complications like poor nutrition, pneumonia, an inability to perform self-care tasks, personal safety challenges, and death.

The problem can be prevented by keeping the mind active, quitting smoking, getting enough vitamins, maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and treating hearing issues.

Rosalynn Carter had to undergo a gynecological procedure in 1977

Rosalynn Carter had to undergo a gynecological procedure at Bethesda Naval Hospital in August 1977, and the operation was said to be a D&C, or dilation or curettage, which refers to the opening of the womb and scraping out the membrane that lines it.

The White House did not disclose the reason behind the surgery, but Rosalynn's press secretary, Mary Hoyt, stated at the time that it was a routine procedure and they preferred to keep the rest of the details private.

Carter had to remove a suspicious lump from her breast in April of the same year, and it was later proven to be non-malignant. She then suffered from some illness in June 1977, but she soon resumed a South American tour after taking a rest for an hour.

From 1977 to 1981, she was the first lady of the United States and participated in many political activities during her husband Jimmy Carter's tenure.

Rosalynn Carter was a supporter of her husband's public policies and social and personal life and represented Jimmy during his meetings with domestic and foreign leaders. The duo have been contributors to the development of the non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity.

Poll : 0 votes