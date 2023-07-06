What did Kevin Long do? Army Sergeant charged over murder of 2-year-old at illegal daycare center

40-year-old Kevin Long has been charged with fatally beating up a 2-year-old girl in 2019. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of making a false statement.

Long has been arrested and made a court appearance on Friday. According to the federal charges, Long assaulted the child on November 6, 2019.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers’ discretion is advised.

It was revealed that the case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Ami Harshad Miller and Shannon T. Kempf. Several law enforcement agencies, including the United States Army-Criminal Investigation Division, the St. Robert, Mo., Police Department, and the Missouri Department of Social Services are involved in investigating the case.

The victim was allegedly killed at the daycare center. According to the Department of Justice, Staff Sgt., the child died after sustaining “blunt force injuries.” The accused is currently in federal custody and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Kevin Long's detention has been scheduled for July 6

Kevin Long allegedly murdered a two-year-old girl at his wife’s illegal daycare. He reportedly beat the child to death on November 6, 2019. The victim was identified as Alizaundra Kundert, known as Ali. She was rushed to the St Louis Children’s Hospital, however, succumbed to her injuries shortly after that.

Kevin Long faces allegations of murdering the kid at his wife’s daycare while taking care of the two-year-old girl.

According to the authorities, Kevin Long also lied to them during the murder investigation. He claimed that he was not aware of the Army regulations and that he could not run a daycare on the Army base.

On Friday, the federal indictment was made public, after the suspect was arrested on June 29, 2023. Long’s detention hearing has been scheduled for July 6.

The same has been confirmed in a press release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri. The girl has been described as ‘Jane Doe’ in the court documents. It further confirmed that the abuse was ‘part of a pattern and practice of assault; against the child.

The victim’s family reportedly knew Long and his family for a long time

In 2019, Kevin Long reportedly called 911 and reported that the chill had fallen down the stairs after she was put to bed.

“She hit her head hard. She’s limp and acting very funny,” Long had said.

An autopsy neuropathy report mentioned the kind of injuries she had. The injuries on her neck and upper thoracic spinal cord of the child were ‘not plausibly caused by a fall of this small child down a short flight of four stairs, as was apparently alleged to the EMS personnel.’

The victim’s mother claimed that she thought she could trust the family with her child. She further said,

“This wasn’t somebody I found on Craigslist. We knew them for over 10 years. This is our third duty station with them. Out families have been to the pumpkin patch together, barbecued together, had date nights, carved pumpkins, all that stuff.”

Assistant Federal Public Defender Brian D. Risley is currently representing Kevin Long, and if convicted, Long can face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

