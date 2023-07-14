What is sequelae bowel obstruction? Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death explored amid bariatric surgery revelation

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been disclosed as per an autopsy report acquired by People. The report reveals that Lisa had to undergo bariatric surgery due to the sequelae of a small bowel obstruction. The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel resulting from adhesions due to weight loss surgery.

Lisa was not feeling well at the time and also had abdominal pain. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, took the children to school in the morning, and after returning, he discovered Lisa in an unresponsive state.

Imagine living your life being publicly shamed like this every time you gained weight. Now that it's been revealed that Lisa Marie Presley died from a bowel obstruction caused by bariatric weight loss surgery, I've seen comments abt how she foolishly lost her life for "vanity".Imagine living your life being publicly shamed like this every time you gained weight. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Paramedics arrived at her residence and gave her CPR and epinephrine. She was given a temporary pacemaker and was in an induced coma.

Sequelae bowel obstruction: Meaning and other details explored

According to Osmosis, sequelae refer to a condition occurring due to long-term illness or injury. It can also be a result of taking a vaccine or undergoing some treatment or surgery.

The COVID-19 infection is one of the most common examples of sequelae, and although the symptoms are resolved in a few days or weeks, they might continue to exist. Health issues may persist for a few more weeks or months after recovery from the disease.

Other examples of sequelae, including a scar in the lower right quadrant of the abdomen, might recommend an appendectomy. A scar on the upper arm could hint at exposure to the live smallpox vaccine. Infection from the bacteria streptococcus pyogenes can also lead to sequelae.

Neurological conditions like stroke could lead to neurological sequelae, and they could be caused by bacterial meningitis. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a psychological example of sequelae, and it could happen because of a traumatic experience leading to physical and mental stress.

What else did the medical examiner report reveal about Lisa Marie Presley's death?

According to the report, Lisa Marie Presley had life-threatening heart rhythms, and a temporary pacemaker was implanted. She had severe anoxic brain surgery, which was revealed in a scan after she was taken to the ICU. Her condition worsened by evening, and she went into cardiac arrest. She was eventually declared dead after 20 minutes.

Lisa Marie Presley's autopsy report revealed a lot of details about her health issues (Image via Jun Sato/Getty Images)

Medical examiner Dr. Juan Carrillo wrote in the report that Lisa already had a distended abdomen for a long time and never underwent any treatment for it. She was also suffering from metabolic acidosis, where acid emerges in the body as a result of kidney disease and failure.

Lisa Marie Presley was suffering from problems like blood sugar, blood pressure, depression, anxiety, and more, and the toxicology results stated that oxycodone levels were present in Lisa's blood at the time of her death. She previously had cosmetic surgery, which resulted in an infection due to which she was taken to the Robles Hospital.

The presence of quetiapine metabolites, norbuprenorphine, and buprenorphine were detected in her system, but they were not the reasons behind her death. The report stated that she forgot to take her medications and had a long history of alcohol and drugs. She smoked a pack of cigarettes per day.

Lisa Marie Presley pursued a successful career in the music industry over the years. Her debut album was titled To Whom It May Concern. Her next two albums, Now What and Storm & Grace, were released in 2005 and 2012.

