Carlos Marín in hospital: Il Divo star in 'induced coma' as band postpones UK tour over illness

Singer Carlos Marín of the vocal group Il Divo was recently placed in a medically induced coma after he fell ill before their group’s UK tour.

Marín was supposed to tour UK with the group, playing a couple of songs. However, the group announced on December 10 that it has postponed the Christmas shows to next December because of Marín’s illness.

Carlos Marín's condition is critical, placed in a medically induced coma for the time being

Spanish publication El Espanol reported that the artist is currently at a Manchester hospital under intensive care. Carlos was hospitalized on December 8 and was intubated on admission.

Marín's organs are now stable but his condition is still critical and is temporarily in a coma. His last post on Instagram was on December 6 where he shared a picture with his bandmates.

Il Divo issued an official statement, but did not mention any detailed information about Carlos Marín’s illness. The group’s statement says that because of Marín’s illness, the remaining dates for their December 2021 UK tour have been postponed to December 2022.

Il Divo @ildivoofficial Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo's December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022. Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas.

The group has also apologized to its fans, and has said that it's looking forward to returning to the road again in the new year and meeting all the fans in the run up to next Christmas.

About Carlos Marín in brief

Born on October 13, 1968, in Mörfelden-Walldorf in Hesse, Germany, Marín is a well-known singer, producer, and manager.

He released his first album, The Little Caruso, at the age of eight and had songs like O Sole Mio and Granada. He then released his second album, Mijn Lieve Mama, at the age of ten.

David Miller, Carlos Marin, Urs Buhler, and Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo perform at the Fillmore Miami Beach (Image by Jason Koerner via Getty Images)

Carlos Marín won the television contest Gente Joven for 19 years and became a popular personality in Spain. His name became famous in the music industry and he has participated in several competitions as a singer till date.

Marín has also been a part of various zarzuelas, musical theater plays and is loved as a prime baritone in many operas. He has also performed in many musicals from 1993 like Peter Pan, El Diluvio Que Viene, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Carlos Marín then collaborated in the production of musicals, and is the producer of the Franco-Spanish singer Geraldine Larrosa. Marín has also lent his voice to characters in animated films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Cinderella.

Marín joined Il Divo in 2003 and the group's first album, Il Divo, was a huge hit after being released in 2004. The group's second album, Ancora, was released the following year and was similarly successful.

Il Divo's next album in 2008, The Promise remained in first spot in the UK, followed by An Evening with Il Divo in 2009.

