What are the allegations against YouTuber and Twitch streamer Wilbur Soot?

Wilbur Soot, a prominent figure in the Minecraft community and a YouTuber boasting over 6.1 million subscribers has faced some serious allegations recently. For context, in a recent stream, Shelby Shubble, Wilbur's ex-girlfriend, came forward with severe accusations of physical abuse against an unnamed content creator (later identified as Wilbur).

This article will delve into Shelby Shubble's accusations against Wilbur, as well as explore any other potential victims who may have come forward.

(Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse)

What did Shelby Shubble say about ex-boyfriend Wilbur Soot?

Wilbur Soot, one of the biggest Minecraft creators, finds himself facing some serious allegations after ex-girlfriend Shelby disclosed that the streamer (she did not take any name) would bite her.

She said that she initially perceived it as playful, but the action escalated to a concerning extent, resulting in her being covered with bruises. She said:

"He started biting me more and more over a period of time, throughout the whole relationship and accidents of him biting too hard and really hurting me happened more and more frequently."

(Timestamp: 09:44)

She continued stating that they even came up with a "safe word" to notify Wilbur when to stop:

"He decided he didn't want to accidentally hurt me, so we were gonna use a safe word, so he could learn where my limit was, where my pain tolerance ended and saying that out loud now, that's not a very sound logic. But at the time I thought he cared about not hurting me but in reality, why are you biting so hard?"

She also alleged that he even bit her in front of his friends, with her discomfort becoming apparent only later when they returned home. She added:

"I asked him to stop again, this time he said this is who he is, he isn't going to change. Those were his words."

Shelby also posted a now-deleted Reddit post on one of the subreddits, anonymously sharing her story and revealing that Wilbur would bite beyond the agreed-upon safe word. Here is the full post:

What are some other allegations against Wilbur Soot?

Shelby wasn't the only individual who came forward to allege concerning behavior on Wilbur Soot's part. Following her accusations, other instances surfaced where it was alleged that he had bitten other people as well. X.com user Zoe (@ZoeTheTrumpeter) posted:

"I was also bitten, and saw it happen so many times. Shelby, I support you all the way."

Another X.com user, @awcusse, posted a series of short snippets of Wilbur exhibiting concerning behavior, such as hurting his friends. Here are a couple of those instances:

The allegations against Wilbur have also prompted reactions from other creators within the Minecraft community, such as Clay "Dream," who posted a detailed tweet criticizing Wilbur's actions.