"You are being dishonest with yourself" - Dream responds to allegations made against Wilbur Soot, lauds Shelby Shubble for "being brave"

Minecraft content creator and Twitch streamer Wilbur Soot is currently facing serious allegations of physical abuse. Based in the UK, Soot is a prominent figure in the Minecraft community and has garnered significant attention. However, recently, his ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Shelby Grace (or Shelby Shubble) came forward with a troubling list of accusations against him.

Shelby stated that Wilbur (although she did not directly mention his name) had a habit of biting her, causing her pain on multiple occasions. Furthermore, she suggested that these actions became non-consensual after a certain point.

Wilbur Soot has responded to the accusations, expressing that he is undergoing therapy to address his actions. However, he added that he viewed the biting as playful. This controversy has sparked a range of reactions from numerous streamers, with Clay "Dream's" response being particularly notable. They wrote:

"While overshadowing the physically abusive actions, and claiming to be completely reformed now. You seem to truly think you did nothing "abusive," and this statement is built on that foundation."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse.

"I'm sorry you had to go through this" - Dream's message to Shelby following the recent accusations against Wilbur Soot

As one of the foremost creators in the Minecraft community and having collaborated with Wilbur Soot previously, Dream has voiced his stance against the UK-based streamer amidst the unfolding allegations.

In one of his statements addressing the allegations, Wilbur described the physical abuse accusations as something he had initially perceived as "playful" and "consensual." Dream took note of this aspect, echoing Shelby's earlier statement about the use of a safe word, which she claimed Wilbur allegedly ignored:

"She said she withdrew consent using a safe word, and that you frequently would intentionally bite down harder afterwards to the point that she would scream. Even isolated from everything else, that is clearly abuse."

Dream also expressed sympathy towards the purported victim in the situation, conveying his regret that Shelby had to endure these circumstances. He wrote:

"She had reason to be afraid to say your name, but you shouldn't have been afraid to say hers. Shelby, I'm sorry you had to go through this. I'm sorry that you felt scared about public support, and I hope this gives you some hope that the world overall is full of good people."

Other creators, such as Minecraft streamer Tobias "Tubbo," have also weighed in on the situation involving Wilbur Soot. Tubbo expressed his disapproval of Wilbur's response, describing it as "vile" during his stream.