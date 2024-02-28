"It reeks manipulation": Wilbur Soot issues apology over Shelby Shubble allegations, leaves internet unconvinced 

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of physical abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Youtuber and singer Wilbur Soot recently took to X to address the accusation made by his ex-girlfriend Shelby Grace, who is also a Twitch streamer. Not so long ago, the latter revealed in a Twitch stream that an unnamed ex had bitten her and left bruises on her, despite her pleas to ask him not to. According to Know Your Meme, many assumed that it was Wilbur that Shelby was talking about.

Wilbur Soot has since seemingly confirmed the same, with netizens being left unconvinced by his statement. One user commented:

Expand Tweet

On February 24, Shelby Grace went live on Twitch to reveal that her ex-boyfriend used to abuse her. She said:

“He would even joke that it looked like he abused me. And eventually he did acknowledge how bad it looked that I was covered in bruises all the time, so he stopped biting my arms as often and he started biting my legs instead.”

Expand Tweet

On February 27, Soot took to X to address the claims. He wrote that during the last few months of his relationship with his ex, he had become “slobbish, disrespectful and selfish.” He wrote:

“These actions caused a lot of pain to my ex-girlfriend and I’ve since sought therapy to address these behaviours, making significant lifestyle changes to rectify my past actions."

He also added:

"I have come to realise how much my past behaviour hurt this person, but I truly, compassionately believe I have made great strides from the person I once was and hope I can continue to grow and improve on this trajectory.”

What did Wilbur Soot say? Details revealed as singer addresses Shelby Grace’s claims

The social media personality Wilbur went on to claim that he found the allegations of abuse by biting “deeply” shocking. He stated that he was under the assumption that his behavior was “consensual, playful and reciprocally enjoyed.” He also added:

“While I may perceive our interactions differently, I recognize that this person has processed and expressed feelings of hurt. I want to extend my sincerest apologies for the pain that I caused.”

The 27-year-old went on to say that he was eager to earn and maintain the trust of those around him.

Although the English streamer was not explicitly mentioned by Grace in her livestream, many fans were aware of their relationship, and some internet sleuths even found that Soot had a past of biting other streamers as well.

Expand Tweet

“Downplaying your actions and discrediting the person you hurt, shameful”: Netizens react to Wilbur Soot's apology

Internet users were left unconvinced by Soot’s statement. Many believed that the streamer did not seem truly resentful for his actions. Netizens relentlessly attacked him online. A few reactions to his latest statement read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shelby Grace addresses Wilbur Soot’s apology

After Soot shared his official statement on X, Shelby Grace reacted by posting that she could not fathom that Soot thought she “enjoyed being hurt.” She also added that she was appreciative of her friends for defending her online.

Grace went on to add that she would address the controversy soon, after taking some time for herself.

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, Grace announced that she would not accept Wilbur Soot’s apology.

Soot had not responded to Grace’s statement at the time of writing this article.