 How old is Shelby Shubble? Wilbur Soot drama explained amid concerning allegations 

Musician Wilbur Soot has garnered immense traction online due to allegations from his ex-girlfriend Shelby Shubble, who accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of being abusive. While she did not explicitly identify Soot, many presume he is the subject of her accusations. It's important to emphasize that neither party has directly accused the other. Nevertheless, online discussions are ongoing.

On February 21, 30-year-old streamer Shelby Shubber took to social media to detail the abuse she experienced from an unnamed British boyfriend. The influencer revealed that the ex would often bite her severely and also “lived in filth.”

According to Know Your Meme, many fell under the assumption that she was talking about Wilbur Soot, as he had reportedly bit people numerous times. The website revealed that he had once bitten a fellow internet personality to the extent to which he had left bruises on her.

X user @awcusse also shared that Wilbur Soot's “bit” in numerous vlogs of Tom Simon’s was biting the camera.

In another tweet, the X user revealed that one of Wilbur Soot’s friends had alleged that he lived in an ant-infested apartment. He had also reportedly shown his residence to his followers in a stream where many noticed that his place was “literally molding.”

What did Shelby Shubble say? Allegations explored as Wilbur Soot allegations go viral

In a stream titled talking about something more serious, Shubble detailed the abuse she dealt with from a former partner. The video started off with her explaining why she kept the matter private. She stated that this gave her peace, however, she eventually realized that it was important for people to “see the signs” to notice “dangerous” relationships. In the now-deleted video, she also revealed that she had to get therapy after the abuse.

Shelby Shubble then revealed that the anonymous ex-boyfriend, who now many assume to be Wilbur Soot, often bit her arms. She claimed that he had the problem since he was a kid and eventually began displaying it as a sign of “affection.” She shared with followers that he had initially asked her whether she was okay with his actions, as he did not want her to later accuse her of physical abuse.

After she consented to the same, he once bit her too hard, “by accident.” The same continued with them having to keep a “safe word” for him to notice when the pain was too excessive.

As he reportedly continued to bite her aggressively, Shubble asked her now ex-boyfriend to stop doing so. However, he accused her of having a low pain tolerance and that she was “being dramatic.”

The streamer, known for her “paper crown,” was reportedly left with multiple bruises that had to be covered up. Nonetheless, the ex showed them off to their friends. He then allegedly took to biting her legs.

Shelby Shubble revealed that the biting happened daily, and at one point he had reportedly “weaponized the safe word” by biting harder.

As the couple were nearing the end of their relationship, the ex was reportedly leaving for a trip and claimed that it started to “feel like a responsibility.” He allegedly then began “flaunting” that he would not prioritize her over anything that would “give him more fame or money.” He also reportedly told her that he had grown to resent her, which was her “last push” to call it quits.

In the 40-minute-long video, Shubble also revealed that her ex knew of her past relationship, where she had been sexually assaulted. Nonetheless, the ex continued to pin her down and “try the hardest” to get out.

X user @awcusse also alleged that Shubble was “taking good care of” Soot by “cleaning up after him.”

At the time of writing this article, Wilbur Soot had not taken to social media to address Shubble’s most recent stream.

