Wilbur Soot and GeorgeNotFound's appearance at a mask-free "COVID" party leaves the internet divided

Wilbur Soot, who is best known as part of the Dream SMP, was spotted at a party with other British content creators. Twitch streamer GeeNelly hosted the party, and they recently responded to criticism by explaining his party's guidelines.

"Please know that everything at my party was within UK government guidelines. We are fortunate enough that 80% of the UK is currently vaccinated. We are also very fortunate to be able to test daily here in the UK with people attending completing a negative lateral flow test beforehand and everyone will be testing after."

It is unclear how many guests were in attendance at the party, but it is known that both Wilbur Soot, Jack Manifold, and GeorgeNotFound were there. The party was held at a private bowling alley with only close friends and family invited.

Netizens have criticized all influencers' attendance at GeeNelly's party for the photos released, where none of them, including Soot, wore masks.

Wilbur Soot went live on Twitch after returning home from the party, but words and phrases mentioning 'masks' and 'party' in his chat were banned. Soot refused to address the party at all during the livestream.

Twitter users react to Wilbur Soot's lack of response

Twitter users have commented on Wilbur Soot's attendance at the party, along with his lack of response to the criticisms. Many users commented on Soot attempting to ignore the critique altogether.

One user commented:

"The 'M' in Wilbur Soot stands for mask."

Another user stated:

"Only way that I will forgive Wilbur Soot for not wearing a mask is if he gie us sweaterduo content."

A third user commented:

"Wilbur Soot went from "stay safe from covid!" to I'm not a big mask fan."

However, the discourse surrounding Wilbur Soot not wearing a mask at a party was thoroughly mixed. Few users commented that masks were no longer necessary for most vaccinated people. Specifically in the UK, mandatory masks and quarantine ended in July.

