Fans demand Dream x Wilbur Soot song collab as Minecraft star declares love for Lovejoy's "One Day"

In what could potentially turn out to be one of the biggest collaborations ever, fans officially want Minecraft star Dream to collaborate with Wilbur Soot on a song.

The faceless sensation recently took to Twitter to share a popular lyric from "One Day," the latest hit track from Wilbur Soot's band, Lovejoy.

F U C K I NG INCONSISTENT 🎶 — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 12, 2021

The lyrics were taken from the song's chorus, which has proved to be immensely popular with fans online.

"One day, I'll focus on the future. Maybe one day, oh, baby, isn't life so f***ing inconsistent?"

Having been released on May 10th, the song has already raked in more than 2 million views so far, with fans going gaga over its sepia-toned vintage vibes and innate indie rock flavor.

With Dream being the latest to jump onto the Lovejoy hype bandwagon, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions.

Lovejoy reigns supreme on Twitter as fans demand a Dream x Wilbur Soot collab

Back on May 10th, Minecraft streamer and singer/songwriter Wilbur Soot sent fans across the world into a tizzy after he officially announced the launch of indie rock band Lovejoy, alongside band members Joe Goldsmith, Mark Boardman, and Ash Kobasu.

“Oh, baby isn’t life so fucking inconsistent?”



We are Lovejoy.

Dropping our Spotify as soon as it’s available.

New music video tomorrow with special guest



WATCH NOW: https://t.co/QCBRprnwse pic.twitter.com/4OSdGpB7Y3 — Lovejoy (@LVJYonline) May 10, 2021

Lovejoy recently released its first EP, titled "Are You Alright?," which consists of the following four tracks: Taunt, One Day, Sex Sells, and Cause for Concern.

The songs have been written by all four members and are produced by Cameron Nesbit, with all songs currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

Just a day after the release of the trippy One Day music video, Lovejoy released a music video for "Taunt," which featured none other than Minecraft star George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson.

With Dream recently joining the likes of Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Karl Jacobs in grooving along to the catchy music of Lovejoy, several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and demand a cover version from him as well.

The clarion call for a Dream x Wilbur Soot collab was notably issued by popular streamer Arran "Vurb" Willis, who seemed to echo the thoughts of numerous fans:

With Dream looking to build on the success of his debut song "Roadtrip," a collab with Wilbur Soot/Lovejoy seems to have the word "chartbuster" written all over it.