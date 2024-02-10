5 biggest Tekken 8 Twitch streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

Tekken 8 is the latest entry in the video game series of the same name by Bandai Namco Studies. The eighth installment in the franchise was released on January 25, 2024, and has since been made available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. The fighting game received rave reviews and was universally acclaimed upon its release.

Many popular personalities stream the game regularly and often astonish their audience with their prowess in the title, showcased through insane combinations and move sets.

This article lists five popular streamers that Tekken 8 fans can watch to become better at the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 popular Tekken 8 Twitch streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

1) Boxbox

Boxbox is the fifth most-watched Tekken 8 streamer on this list (Image via BoxBox/X)

Albert "Boxbox" is a former professional League of Legends player who now focuses on Teamfight Tactics and Tekken 8. The content creator streams nearly 85 hours of Tekken 8 content monthly. He has more than 2.11 million followers on Twitch, and his streams are watched for a whopping 842,000 hours every month.

Out of this monthly total, 302,000 hours worth of only Tekken 8 content is consumed by Boxbox's audience. The streamer is known for his consistent and informative commentary over gameplay, with his funny personality keeping his audience coming back for more.

2) TheMainManSWE

TheMainManSWE is the fourth most watched Tekken streamer (Image via TheMainMan_SWE/X)

Adrian "TheMainManSWE" focuses solely on streaming Tekken games, particularly the eighth and seventh renditions of the game. The content creator has over 151,000 followers on Twitch and over 270,000 on his YouTube channel.

TheMainManSWE's Tekken-only content is watched for a total of 359,000 hours monthly. This makes him the fourth most-watched Tekken streamer on Twitch.

Viewers can rely on TheMainManSWE for in-depth commentary and stellar performances in matches. He also covers trending topics of discussion within the Tekken community, including Tekken 8 tips and tricks.

3) AvoidingThePuddle

AvoidingThePuddle is the third most watched Tekken streamer (Image via AvoidThePuddle/X)

Aris "AvoidingThePuddle" is yet another content creator whose main gaming focus lies in the Tekken series, with his audience watching a whopping 471,000 hours of streams related to the franchise. He has over 427,000 followers on Twitch and averages around 4,000 viewers per stream.

Apart from Tekken, AvoidingThePuddle also dabbles in a few other games, namely Dark Souls, Abyss School, and Deadly Contagion. His viewers watch him for the comedic value of his commentary and his communication, which allows for an interactive streaming session each time.

4) forsen

Forsen is a popular Swedish streamer who is also the second most-watched Tekken player (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sebastian "Forsen" is a Twitch veteran, having begun streaming back in 2011 when the platform was simply referred to as Justin.tv. The streamer is backed by a humongous following, with over 1.74 million followers to his name.

Forsen plays a variety of games, including Palworld and Sleeping Dogs, but the majority of his airtime consists of Tekken 8. This game also accumulates the majority of his monthly hours watched, being 571,000.

Forsen fanbase votes on his "qualities" (Image via streamscharts)

5) Maximilian_DOOD

Max is the most watched Tekken content creator on Twitch (Image via maximilian_/X)

Maximillian is a prominent streamer in the gaming community, with his popularity spanning across platforms on YouTube and Twitch. He has 1.26 million followers on Twitch and 1.69 million on YouTube. Comparing his monthly hours watched to the other entries on this list, he has a significantly bigger number, standing at 927,000 for Tekken 7 and 8.

Maximillian is known for his professional approach to gaming and his consistent streaming schedule. He streams most days of the week and averages around 10,000 viewers per broadcast. Viewers also appreciate his skills in the game, making for high-quality content that serves as inspiration for aspiring players.