Tekken 8 review in progress: Early thoughts

Tekken 8 is finally happening, and it has harnessed the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver an exhilarating combat experience, visuals, and so much more. I have added it to my wish list ever since the first Close Beta Test came out, which wasn't enough to satisfy my craving for Bandai Namco's finest offerings. Having put countless hours into the previous Tekken title, I had my share of complaints about the franchise.

While my expectations were really high for the sequel, it surprisingly delivered on almost every aspect with only a few minor hiccups. The gameplay, in particular, was fluid, and the story was immersive enough to engage me thoroughly throughout the early access phase.

Fighting games have always been a difficult genre to crack into. But Tekken 8 feels different as it delivers several complementary features like AI battles and combat training during Arcade Quest that serve as a stepping stone for any newcomer.

Tekken 8: How good is the online gameplay?

Looking forward to a holistic online experience (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8 features a new Rollback Netcode to deliver a seamless gameplay experience regardless of the latency difference, which is crucial for a multiplayer battle. It is a feature I was most excited to test out in a PVP (player vs. player) setup. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it to the short-lived online session, and I regret it.

Referring to my beta test experience will be a sin. Hence, I will hold my points for this section and wait for the servers to come live before offering my perspective on the online gameplay. Until then, this is a work in progress.

Tekken 8 boasts useful new gameplay mechanics, including Heat System and Special Style controls

The Heat System has been done to perfection (Image via Bandai Namco)

We knew Tekken 8 was thrusting a couple of fresh gameplay mechanics, with the Heat System being the primary highlight. It was supposed to elevate the core combat, and it delivered. You can use this system to be more aggressive in the arena and extend your character combos.

Every fighter is equipped with a bunch of Heat Engagers, and their extended movestrings got me some extra juggle on opponents. My combo game isn't that great, but it felt amazing when I was effortlessly pushing a challenger to the edge of the map with nothing but a Heat Burst.

Brian Fury holds a special place in my heart, and he appears stronger than ever, with Heat Burst fueling his Snake Eyes stance. That said, I can also relate to why the community has mixed opinions about this new mechanic. It might be too aggressive to disrupt the leisurely playstyle many fans have maintained over the years.

Every Tekken 8 fighter has access to multiple Heat Moves (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Heat Engagers can be activated with just a click of a button. I was expecting a complicated key bind, but I am glad Bandai Namco kept it simple because any beginner incapable of executing complex keystrokes will not feel left out. In contrast, any veteran should be able to develop a new combo into Heat Smash to push their damage output.

Do keep in mind that, unlike the Drive System from Street Fighter 6, you can only use the Heat State once per round, and there is no special workaround to regenerate it whatsoever, which, in my opinion, brings balance to the table. The fighters deal solid damage by default, and any mechanics to enhance their attack are the last thing you need in a game where a well-executed combo can chip away over half an HP bar.

Let’s not forget the other caveat of Tekken 8’s combat, Special Style Control. I have never been a fan of assists in video games, but this one is a gateway for newcomers. From accessible combos to powercrush at a single click, it is an ecstasy that can hinder your growth as a player, but this simplified setup certainly feels great to use against challengers in an online match.

Game modes and complementary features

The Arcade Quest is a brilliant gamemode in Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco)

In terms of game mode, Tekken 8 has rolled out a vast catalog on this one, starting with the Arcade Quest. It lets you set your own narrative as you create an avatar and navigate it to complete various challenges across different arcades. Bandai Namco has made it so players will get a tutorial for every combat mechanic before the actual fight. Beginners can expect to learn a lot and build the confidence to challenge other players.

I like how the game mode emulates the arcade culture to create nostalgia for many old-school veterans who began their Tekken journey offline. It is easy to foresee a big chunk of the fanbase enjoying the Arcade Quest for what it offers, with Max being the perfect companion for the adventure.

Customizing goofy avatars is always fun (Image via Bandai Namco)

My only complaint with this gamemode is the lack of customization options for the avatar. A few more options for facial features and other physical attributes would have helped me design a miniature version of myself in Tekken 8.

If you thought Arcade Quest was iconic, wait until you encounter trainable AI in the stand-alone Super Ghost Battle. I was genuinely surprised to see how far the franchise has come, from implementing Team Battles back in Tekken 2 to inaugurating highly intelligent training dummies. After putting almost four hours into this game mode, I can already tell the AI system was designed to perfection. They can constantly learn from your gameplay to evolve, which is revolutionary.

A Ghost AI is the toughest training dummy in Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco)

You can also challenge the ghosts of other players, a feature I really want to try out once the Fight Lounge is available. Imagine the potential it brings for a hardcore gamer who works hard to improve their skill. They can practically train with a veteran’s AI on the journey of improvement.

Lastly, I was not expecting the return of Tekken Ball in the sequel. It is a game mode that integrates the elements of volleyball with combat to create a fun concoction. Sometimes, I casually clicked on it to batter opponents with a goofy ball that defies physics.

Visuals, sound, and narration

Tekken 8's cinematics are stunning (Image via Bandai Namco)

The moment you boot up Tekken 8, the game will immerse you in its visual offering. The opening movie looks breathtaking, with our main protagonist, Jin Kazama, facing his nemesis in an old-fashioned Mishima-style feud. You also get a glimpse of the new characters in the sequel, along with a few of the notable old folks.

Every Tekken 8 fighter looks amazing, and you can easily distinguish them by their different styles. It is tough to make every individual on a roster of over 30 characters feel like they are unique to play, but the sequel has done it. Their actions are further complemented by dynamic stage designs in a destructive environment, which makes you feel powerful.

Despite the flying debris and collapsing stages, I was getting stable 60 frame rates at custom settings with a few minor drops on my system, which has the following specs:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H @3.30 GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H @3.30 GHz RAM: 16 GB DDR4

16 GB DDR4 GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4 GB VRAM)

All of my story quest fights felt intense thanks to the powerful background score, which energized the action. I am not a huge fan of electronic music, but it somehow blended nicely with the dynamic fighting sequence.

The Mishimas are the biggest threat to the world (Image via Bandai Namco)

I have loved the rivalry between the Mishima bloodlines, and the story, this time, kicks off in the aftermath of Heihachi’s demise. Kazuya Mishima took over the G Corp. and continued the invasion to take over the world. Now, it is up to Jin and his friends to take him down once and for all. Brace yourself for the action-packed journey, with cinematics transitioning into exhilarating fights.

Bandai Namco has really outdone themselves on this one, as the Tekken 8's story keeps you yearning for more. It was backed by a fantastic direction on par with a good Shonen anime. The script was corny, and it is supposed to be when the highlights are overpowered characters facing each other in the battle of death.