The highly anticipated Tekken 8 closed network playtest is currently live and features 16 different characters to choose from. Most of the playable individuals have appeared in Tekken 7, and among them, Bryan Fury stands out for his robust moveset. The zombie cyborg can also unleash devastating blows, uphoalding a reign of terror in the arena.

Bryan has retained most of his moves in the current title, and the new Heat system adds quite a bit of aggression to his playstyle. In fact, his setups feel flashier than ever and will likely attract more fans after the game's official release across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Read on to learn some of Bryan's must-use combos during online matches. Due to limited playtime with the character, everything mentioned in this article is a work in progress.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Bryan's combo guide in Tekken 8

1) Basic combos for Bryan in Tekken 8

u/f,4> d,3+4,2> f,F,2

Bryan’s cheeky Orbital Kick has always caught opponents off guard. This combo uses the kick to snag a decent portion of their health bar.

d/f,3> u/f,3> 3,3,4

You can initiate another basic combo with a Snake Edge. It launches your opponent, creating an opening to execute Anaconda Rage.

During sidestep 3> d/b,1+2

Use sidestep into counter hit, followed by a power crush to enter heat dash. It's quite easy to execute, especially against those who use an aggressive playstyle.

2) Heat Engager for Bryan in Tekken 8

One Two Neck Breaker: 1,2,4

As a simple heat move, the neckbreaker launches a quick succession of punches followed by a high kick. It is fairly easy to execute regardless of skill level, and it activates his heat dash as well.

Notorious Monster: During Heat 2+4

Everything about the Notorious Monster feels new and flashy. You can also activate the sequence with a taunt, and it counts as a throw upon making contact.

3) Wall carry combo for Bryan in Tekken 8

While rising 1> b,2,1,F> qcf,4,1,4> qcf,2,1

Left Upper is a straightforward and effective launcher for Bryan, as it is easy to land on a character. However, the wall carry can be complex to execute since you have to use the Slither Steps in quick succession.

During Hear f,F,2,F> u/f,3+4> 3,3,4

The above inputs are an excellent wall combo that is easy to execute. It flawlessly employs Heat Dash mechanics to increase the momentum of the entire wall carry.

This concludes all the combos you can use with Bryan to dominate Tekken 8 matches in the current closed network test. We will revisit the article and update it as new combos get discovered.