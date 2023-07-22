Tekken 8 Asuka Kazama combo guide - Heat Engage Moves, Rage Art, combo examples, and more

Tekken 8’s Asuka Kazama is available to be played during the Closed Network Test. As a prominent member of the Kazama family, she’s a skilled, dangerous martial artist. Her relationship with Jin Kazama is complicated, but that doesn’t stop her from being a master of Kazama Style Traditional Martial Arts. Also known as a skilled mediator, there’s little the member of the Kazama family cannot do.

Today we’ll examine how the Heat System affects her - moves, Rage Arts, and more. We’ll also highlight some combos you can utilize as Asuka Kazama while playing Tekken 8. As more information comes to light, we’ll update this as the game launches officially.

Asuka Kazama guide for Tekken 8’s Closed Network Test

Note: We’ll be using the traditional Tekken notation - 1, 2, 3, and 4 for the buttons (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) and for directions, uf (up+forward) ub (up+back), et cetera.

1) Asuka’s Heat System

Heat System: Can use Naniwa Gusto moves listed below

U 1+2

Ff (hold) 1+2

Fff (hold) 1+2

Heat Engagers:

Heat Burst: When Heat activation available 2+3 (or R1) - Consumes remaining Heat. 1+2 BB cancels

When Heat activation available 2+3 (or R1) - Consumes remaining Heat. 1+2 BB cancels Exorcisor: f 1+2 - Absorbs attack to power up (with chip damage when guarded)

f 1+2 - Absorbs attack to power up (with chip damage when guarded) Heaven’s Hammer: D 1+2

D 1+2 Swallow Vortex: db 1, 2

db 1, 2 Mist Palm Thrust: (During Sidestep) 2

(During Sidestep) 2 Compulsory Reform: Approach opponent f1+3 (during hit) 2

Heat Smash

Triple Ascension Kicks: (During Heat) 2+3 (or R1)

Rage Art

Naniwa Peacemaker Knuckle: During Rage df 1+2 (or R2) - Erases opponent’s recoverable health on hit, can hold

Power Crush

Exorcisor: f 1+2 - Absorb attacks to power up (situation becomes safer when guarded)

2) Combo examples from CNT for Tekken 8's Asuka

1+2 > b4, 2, 3

A simple enough combo for Asuka Kazama, this Tekken 8 combo keeps things hot and heavy with middle strikes. From the 1+2, you immediately tap back, just for the first input. The rest of the inputs for this are normal.

1+2 > db 4, 3 > 2, 1, 2 > ff (hold) 2, 1

Here's something a bit more complex for Asuka Kazama. In this Tekken 8 combo, you start with the 1+2 but do a trio of linked inputs. From the crumple, you must hit those buttons swiftly to keep your opponent juggled in the air.

df 3+4 > ff (hold) 2, 3 > 2, 3

This combo starts off by crumpling the opponent to the floor. After the heavy sweep, you'll begin the juggling process, bouncing the other player without letting them fall.

df 3 > db 1, 4 > ff (hold) 2, 1

Asuka begins this Tekken combo with a knock-up off the elbow strike. Another crouching strike comes through, followed by Asuka's fantastic spinning kick. As the opponent bounces off the ground, you dash in for two more hits.

df 2 > db 1, 4 > uf 3 > b2, 4, 3

Alongside this combo in Tekken 8, the game notes that Asuka Kazama can do a follow-up attack after an opponent's Tornado. Just dash forward (ff), and you can follow up.

This combo also starts with the knock-up strike and goes low immediately to begin juggling. She also uses the flip kick as a follow-up, and on the ground bounce, you juggle them repeatedly, regardless of who she faces.

Tekken 8, unfortunately, does not have a release date as of this writing. That said, it is suggested that it will come out in 2024. Asuka Kazama will be joining the roster when it goes live. The current Closed Network Test will run until July 24, 2023.