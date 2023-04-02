Asuka Kazama and Leroy Smith revealed as brand new Tekken 8 characters at EVO Japan 2023

On April 2, 2023, Bandai Namco announced two new characters that will be coming to Tekken 8 in 2024. These characters are Asuka Kazama and Leroy Smith, two really big names in the Tekken universe. The crowd exploded once the characters got revealed and people have been showcasing their support all over Twitter. Therefore, it is safe to say that several future Tekken 8 players have already made up their minds to play these characters dedicatedly as soon as the game is released.

Full details regarding Asuka Kazama and Leroy Smith in Tekken 8

Asuka Kazama is a relative of Jun and Jin Kazama in the Tekken universe. She made her first appearance in Tekken 5 and has since then been present in every iteration of the game. Thus, it was no surprise when the developers announced the release of the character.

The gameplay that was showcased at EVO Japan 2023 was quite good. Asuka has fast moves and she hits hard. It is safe to say that Asuka mains will have a really good time as she already looks like an S-tier unit.

Leroy Smith, on the other hand, is a very different unit when compared to Asuka Kazama. He is all about style and seems to be mixing his skills as a martial artist with his high-profile sense of fashion.

In terms of character design, Leroy Smith might be at the very top in Tekken 8. However, in Tekken 7, fans regularly complained about him being poor and underpowered. As such, several players are demanding that he should be better in terms of his kit as well as damage output.

Unfortunately, nothing else was announced, but these two characters getting introduced to the game increases the starting roster for Tekken 8 by quite a lot. Obviously, this is not the end as fans will get more reveals in the coming days with on-site alpha tests expected to start soon.

The Tekken World Tour is the place to look out for in case players want to try out the game beforehand.

