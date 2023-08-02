Tekken 8 Kazuya combo guide: Heat Engagers, Rage Art, best combo inputs, and more

Kazuya has returned to Tekken 8 with some familiar movesets. The recent Closed Network Test allowed players to have first-hand experience with the Mishima, and he seems to be a powerful pick for online matchups. Additionally, the new Heat System triggers his devil transformation, enhancing his overall mixups and combos.

While Kazuya can be a strong counter-pick against a few characters, he requires a bit more practice to master. This article analyzes his kit and lists some of the best combos to use in online matches. It is worth noting that we will update this guide as more of his combos are discovered.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Kazuya’s Rage Art and Heat Engagers in Tekken 8

We have employed the Traditional Tekken notations — 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) — to denote the buttons. For direction, we have used u/f (up-forward), d/b (down-back), and so on.

Some of Kazuya's movesets require you to release the buttons for a split second, which is indicated by "N."

Rage Art

Demonic Catastrophe: During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Engagers

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3 (Use 2+3, b,b to cancel the attack to partially use the Heat Time)

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 (Use 2+3, b,b to cancel the attack to partially use the Heat Time) Slaughter Hook : d/f, 1, 2

: d/f, 1, 2 Goutsuiken : d/b, 1, 2

: d/b, 1, 2 Flash Tornado : b, 4

: b, 4 Kumo Kiri : b, 1+2

: b, 1+2 Devil Fist : f, F, 2

: f, F, 2 Omega Crash: During Heat, 1+2 (Heat Smash on Hit shifts to Throw)

Best Kazuya combos in Tekken 8

f, F, 3> d/f, 3> d/f, 1, D/F, 2> b, 2, 2, 1+2

Here is an easy combo for Kazuya in Tekken 8. You can use it in your online matches to gain decent momentum on your wall carries.

We were able to attach the visual cue for better reference, thanks to Zanar Aesthetics.

d/f, 2 (counter hit)> 3, 1, 4> d/f, 1, D/F, 2> b, 2, 2, 1+2

Use the down-forward right punch at the beginning to unleash a devastating counter-hit combo with the Mishima. By employing these simple inputs, you can obtain decent airtime on an opponent.

f, N, d, d/f, 2> d/f, 3> 3, 1, D/F> During God Wind Step, 3+4> 3,1, D/F> During God Wind Step, D/F, 3

The inputs above can be really difficult to execute in online matches. However, with a little practice of the God Wind Step, you can unleash this seamless Kazuya combo.

f, N, d, d/f, 2> b, 4> During Heat, d/f, 1, 2, F> 3, 1, D/F> During Wind God Step, 1+2> 3, 1, D/F> During Wind God Step, D/F, 3

Once you are comfortable with the Wind God Step, use the Heat setup to enhance your Kazuya gameplay. In addition, be mindful of the Down Forward Hold inputs to unload this complex combo.

Tekken 8 suggests that Kazuya can dash forward (f,f) to unleash a follow-up attack after an opponent's Tornado in the combos above. That said, his movesets were extracted from the Closed Network Test, which was available until July 31, 2023.

Bandai Namco has yet to come up with an official release date for Tekken 8. It is expected to launch across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024.