Leroy Smith is available as a playable character in the current Tekken 8 Closed Network Testing, which provided fans with the opportunity to try out each of his abilities and combos to get familiar with his overall moveset. In addition, the new Heat system has pushed his Wing Chun skills to new heights, allowing him to execute excellent wall carry combos.

This article analyzes Leroy’s moveset and lists some of the best combos for online matches. It is worth noting that this guide is a work in progress, and we will update it as more combos come to light.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Leroy’s Rage Art and Heat Engagers in Tekken 8

We have used the traditional Tekken 8 inputs such as 1, 2, 3, 4 (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) for buttons and u, d, b, f (up, down, back, forward) for directions.

Rage Art

During Rage d/f, 1+2

Heat Engagers

Heat Burst : When Heat activation is available, 2+3 (Use 2+3, bb to cancel the attack.)

: When Heat activation is available, 2+3 (Use 2+3, bb to cancel the attack.) Chain Punch Stem : 1+2, 1+2, 1 (Increased cheap damage on block)

: 1+2, 1+2, 1 (Increased cheap damage on block) Lao Weng Xuan Feng Jiao : f, 4, 4

: f, 4, 4 Chanhui Zhang : d, 1+2

: d, 1+2 Tan Sau Shui Yue Tu : d/b, 1+2 (Has parry effect)

: d/b, 1+2 (Has parry effect) Chain Punch Root : During Hermit, b, 1+2, 1 (Use 3+4 to enter Hermit stance).

: During Hermit, b, 1+2, 1 (Use 3+4 to enter Hermit stance). Twin Dragon Thunderclap: During Heat and Hermit, 3+4 (Shifts to Throw on Hit and Hermit on Block)

Best combos for Leroy in Tekken 8

d/f, 2, 1+2> When Heat activation is available, 3+4> During Heat 3+4

The input above is a prime example of Leroy’s excellent control over the Heat system. The combo employs Heat activation to unleash the powerful Chain Punch, chipping away a sizable portion of the opponent's HP.

Due to its straightforward button input, you can easily activate the move after landing Rising Dragon.

u/f, 4> d/f, 4, 3> d/b, 1, 2> f, F, 4, 2

Landing a Floating Axe Drop on an opponent is satisfactory, and this combo opens with the aerial kick. Although the down-inputs are difficult to execute, they deliver a seven-hit combo that can throw any character across the screen.

d/b, 2+3> f, 3+4> During Hermit, 4, 1+2

Interestingly, Tekken 8 has incorporated Leroy’s signature cane into a few of his combos. He can now use it to launch an opponent into a hermit stance and unleash a few easy hits.

While rising, 3> qcf, 2> d/f 4, 3> d/b 1,2> b, 3+4

Use the complex while rising setup to execute a devastating combo that deals a whopping 69 damage per hit. It also provides excellent wall carry, allowing you to maintain pressure on the opponent.

u/f 4> d/f 4, 3> 1> During Heat, f, 4, 4, F> b/f, 1, 2> u/f, 3+4, 1+2

The above input showcases another great Leroy combo that snags a decent portion of an opponent’s health bar. You need to mindfully activate the Heat Dash in between the strings to execute this 11-hit wall carry.

Leroy is among the few characters lined up to debut in Tekken 8. Unfortunately, the developers have yet to provide an official release date for the new title. However, it is expected to launch globally across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024. The Closed Network Test will expire on July 31, 2023.