Tekken 8's Arcade Quest is one of the game's most important modes

Tekken 8 has a wealth of modes, but few are more important than Arcade Quest, in my estimation. While it looks like a casual, fun mode, I think it brings more to the game than fans might realize at first glance. The developers are all people who are familiar with arcade culture. Though arcades themselves are incredibly rare in this modern day for most people, this game mode brings it back and preserves it in a digital format.

Arcade Quest serves as a powerful tutorial if you want it to be. It can be a great way to experience arcades if you’re too young to have hung out at one like me and several others. There’s one more useful feature for this mode - experiencing Tekken 8’s Arcade Quest unwittingly gave me the confidence and courage to compete more, whether online or in person.

What is Arcade Quest in Tekken 8?

Arcade Quest in Tekken 8 brings to life a cute story mode where you create an avatar to use in the mode as well as in other online lobbies. However, this avatar makes a bunch of friends at an arcade, some challenging rivals, and goes from arcade to arcade, taking on matches with the locals.

You also get to compete in difficult tournaments, learning what it’s like to really compete. I previewed it during my most recent preview event, and I cannot wait to play it here in my own home in 2024.

You can choose the amount of tutorial content you receive as well - some players going into this already know how to juggle opponents. I’ve never been that good at it in Tekken though, so I left most of the tutorials on for my playthrough. I only got to compete at a pair of arcades - there is so much more there, though.

All the fun of crowding around a cabinet without the negatives of conventions and arcades (Image via Bandai Namco)

As far as this mode goes, I only had one issue - there didn't seem to be a way to switch your main character. As I played with Bryan Fury, I suddenly had the urge to play other characters like Reina, but I couldn't - at least in any way I could find without changing modes.

The people who fill these places feel similar to my own personal experiences in playing fighting games: Some choose a main based on looks, while some pick on perceived power. Some characters are obnoxious and “the best”, while others just want to have fun. It felt real; it felt like I was really there - aside from the cute graphics, that is.

What makes Tekken 8’s Arcade Quest so important?

Arcade Quest in Tekken 8’s digital format is more than simply archiving and remembering the arcades that we used to know and visit. As I said previously, it’s a great way to learn how to get into Tekken and build up a little confidence in this game’s unique play style. However, in my personal experience, it had a more important facet.

While I’ve competed in fighting game tournaments over the years, it really gives me incredible anxiety and stress. I don’t have the time to practice as I used to, and I've had times when it felt like it was pointless to even bother. However, Arcade Quest gave me the confidence to play, and it was frankly fun.

I can see this game mode being a gateway for Tekken 8 newcomers to try tournament gameplay. One of the best ways to improve is to play against players who are better than you - but there’s more to it than that. You need to understand why you win and lose. Between this and the game’s Replays & Tips mode, you could gain a great deal of information on what you should do in a variety of situations.

The deeper you go, the better players you find (Image via Bandai Namco)

Fighting games are huge right now - EVO 2023 is a testament to that. There’s always room for more players and growth of the scene. I think Tekken 8’s Arcade Quest is going to do a lot to bring players around who might not want to play ranked online or in-person/digital tournaments. It’s all about the environment and how it’s presented.

Only time will tell if I’m right, but I have a good feeling about this mode. Tekken 8 is on track to be the best fighting game of 2024, provided it has a strong netcode to back up all the incredible gameplay. We’ll all find out together on January 26, 2024.