August 6 is now EVO Day, founders awarded key to the city of Las Vegas

EVO 2023 was an incredible success with some of the most hyped matches in fighting game history. Not only did it break its previous participation records by leaps, but this year’s event also saw the EVO founders, Tom and Tony Cannon, awarded the key to the City of Las Vegas by the governor of Nevada.

Moreover, EVO has also been given its own official holiday in Nevada, and August 6 will now be considered EVO day in the state.

This year’s tournament has been the most successful ever since its conception, with games seeing a total of 9,182 unique competitors.

Now with the Cannon brothers being officially handed the key to the City of Las Vegas, it’s the cherry on the top and a testament to how rapidly the Fighting Games scene has been growing across the world.

EVO is the most important sport in Las Vegas

Evo was presented with the key to the Las Vegas strip and August 6th has officially been distinguished as Evo Day in the city. What an honor!

While handing over of the key on Finals Day, the key presenter noted that “EVO is the most important sport” that they have in the city of Las Vegas. Hence, to commemorate the success that EVO had over the years, August 6 will now be celebrated as EVO Day in Nevada.

Along with presenting the key to the Cannon brothers, a state decree was read as well:

“Exceeding 20,000 participants for this year, EVO 2023 has set the record for largest EVO, and EVO 2023 will be possibly the world record for most participants for a single esport competition.”

Considering how much the Fighting Games community has struggled over the years to stay relevant against the rest of the esports scene, this moment has truly been the crowning jewel for all FG fans around the world.

EVO will be coming to a third location

EVO has also announced that they will be hosting three events instead of two in the coming year, and the competition will be making its way to a third location.

Until now, EVO had been held in only two locations, Japan and the United States. However, in the coming year, EVO will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan, in April 2024 and in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 26, 2024, to July 28, 2024. Additionally, it will come to a third location as well, but the hosts are yet to provide more details on it.