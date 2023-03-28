EVO Japan 2023: Starting date, schedule and more

EVO Japan 2023, the premier fighting game competition, is set to begin on March 31, 2023. It is arguably one of the oldest and most prestigious Esports tournaments in the entire world.

Hence, all the details pertaining to this event have been listed briefly in this article. Apart from that, the games that will be featured have also been listed for the benefit of the fans.

EVO Japan 2023 @evojapan2023 #EVOJ23



EVO Japan 2023 Main Tournament Schedule Announced!】



Tournament schedules for all seven main titles are now available!

Please be sure to check the schedule in advance.



▼Buy the ticket for Day3 here!▼

w.pia.jp/a/evojapan23en…



Lastly, EVO Japan 2023 might be the final year for a few titles as new ones are being released in the upcoming year. Hence, fans should definitely make sure not to miss a single match and ensure that some of these titles that might be on their final run, get a proper farewell.

EVO Japan 2023: Full details regarding match schedule and more

The games that will be featured for EVO Japan 2023 are as follows:

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Guilty Gear Strive

King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood Type Lumina

Street Fighter V

Tekken 7

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Amongst these, Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 will be featured for the final time in this tournament. This is because Street Fighter VI and Tekken 8 are coming out in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Apart from that, Mortal Kombat 11 did not make the cut this year, which will leave a few fans disappointed. In any case, the schedule for EVO Japan 2023 is provided below

March 31, 2023

Street Fighter V Round 1

Tekken 7 Round 1

Guilty Gear Strive Round 1

King of Fighter XV Round 1

Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Round 1

Melty Blood Type Lumina Round 1, Round 2, Semi-Final

Granblue Fantasy Versus Round 1, Round 2, Semi-final, Final

April 1, 2023

Street Fighter V Round 2, Round 3, Semi-final

Tekken 7 Round 2, Round 3, Semi-final

Guilty Gear Strive Round 2, Round 3, Semi-final

King of Fighter XV Round 2, Semi-final, Final

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Round 2, Semi-final, Final

Melty Blood Type Lumina Final

April 2, 2023

Street Fighter V Final

Tekken 7 Final

Guilty Gear Strive Final

Unfortunately, all of these games, except the ones on April 2, will take place simultaneously. Hence, fans will have to choose between what they want to watch. If fans are interested in multiple titles, then they will have to run multiple streams at the same time.

The timing for the games will be between 8 am JST (4 pm PDT) and 10 pm JST (6 am PDT). Apart from that, EVO Japan 2023 will have separate streams on both Twitch as well as YouTube. Players and fans watching from home can select the platform depending on their personal preferences.

Additionally, there will also be side events in EVO Japan 2023. Be that as it may, these side events will only be available to people who are going to be physically present in the event.

