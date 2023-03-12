Guilty Gear Strive confirms Bedman as the next DLC character - Release date, how to get, and more

Bedman is coming to Guilty Gear Strive as the next DLC character that will expand the available roster of the characters available in the game. The latest news comes directly from Arc System Works, who has finally confirmed the name following previous speculations.

It's not a well-kept secret that new DLC characters will arrive for the title, although there has been a delay. The original schedule was pushed back as an April release seemed likelier, but the identity has remained unknown. That has now changed, and the fans have many reasons to be excited.

Bedman, also popularly known as Delilah, has been present in previous franchise games. Many had anticipated that she would eventually make it to Guilty Gear Strive, and those expectations are about to come true. The developers have provided some vital information for those who would love to play with the character in the game.

Bedman's upcoming entry to Guilty Gear Strive's roster will become official in April

The confirmation of Bedman being the next DLC character came after the Arc World Tour 2022 Finals, which witnessed some enthralling action. The upcoming character will become the third addition in the Season 2 pass when she goes live in the game.

As of now, she's scheduled for a worldwide release on April 6. Those with the Season Pass will automatically unlock here when she becomes available following her release. Fans will also be able to get the character individually based on how the system has worked in the past.

There will be slight modifications made to Bedman's design in Guilty Gear Strive, offering greater freedom to players. She will still carry her brother's broken bedframe from the Guilty Gear Xrd series, and feature signature moves like Head Toss and Top Spin. It remains to be seen what role she will fill on the roster and what style of brawling will apply to her.

Guilty Gear Strive players have plenty to look forward to, as Arc System Works also left a teaser for Season 2's fourth DLC character. Many in the community believe that Asuka will soon enter the game. Since many fans have eagerly asked for this to happen, it could create plenty of hype later in 2023.

Rooflemonger @Rooflemonger Ok now that the main news is covered



yeah dlc #4 of season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive is all but confirmed to be Asuka R Kreutz unless this is a mega level fakeout Ok now that the main news is coveredyeah dlc #4 of season 2 of Guilty Gear Strive is all but confirmed to be Asuka R Kreutz unless this is a mega level fakeout https://t.co/iwg50zwZNP

Moreover, ArcSys will continue working on the game with a Season 3 coming up. This also guarantees support for the game continuing well into 2024 since a more significant part of the current year will be part of the second season of Guilty Gear Strive. If ArcSys follows the same pattern, players will get at least five new characters, excluding Bedman.

Poll : 0 votes