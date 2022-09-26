"No one will touch Strive again": Fighting game community reacts as Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator and Rev 2 gets rollback netcode

Arc systems have some major updates in store for Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator and Xrd - Rev 2 in the near future, with both games getting rollback netcode. The same feature is currently available on Guilty Gear Strive, and fans now worry about the game's future.

The previous games were known for their quality and overall performance, but the absence of rollback netcode was always a hindrance. Rollback netcode allows players to avoid limitations that occur as a result of geographical distances and offers a much smoother online experience for players worldwide.

Fans are in a serious dilemma with rollback netcode now coming to two older titles in the franchise. Although the community is happy with the decision, some feel that players will gravitate to the older games instead of playing Strive. Whether this prediction comes true remains to be seen, but fans have taken to social media to express how they feel about the upcoming change.

Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator and Rev 2 are finally getting rollback netcode with public tests beginning soon

Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator was released in 2014 and is considered by some to be dated by today's standards. Many believe that the game was plagued with multiplayer issues. However, things will change for the game and its sequel when Arc Systems implements the same rollback netcode that's part of the recent Guilty Gear Strive.

The decision has pleased many fans in the fighting games community as the older titles are fantastic games in their own right. One fan feels that nobody will be interested in playing Guilty Gear Strive once the rollback netcode is implemented in the older games.

Another player feels that not many will likely switch to Guilty Gear Xrd games, given that they're far more complex . Additionally, the older gameplay mechanics and design could also deter players.

TechnoGale @TechnoGale @Witty_Username Not really. I'm pretty sure most Strive players are too lazy to learn actual complex characters and mechanics like Xrd's, that's why many of them cared to play GG since Strive, to begin with. @Witty_Username Not really. I'm pretty sure most Strive players are too lazy to learn actual complex characters and mechanics like Xrd's, that's why many of them cared to play GG since Strive, to begin with.

Some are amused that Arc Systems decided to focus on two older installments instead of improving Guilty Gear Strive.

kristopf @kristopf1 @ArcSystemWorksU So you gave up on strive betterment and decided to rollback your previous installment game that is playable in almost every console that strive is on? @ArcSystemWorksU So you gave up on strive betterment and decided to rollback your previous installment game that is playable in almost every console that strive is on?

During Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show, Arc Systems announced that Guilty Gear Strive would be added to the subscription service in 2023. Some players hope that the Guilty Gear Xrd games also come to the Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

damian (Watch RWBY icequeendom) @damian81733150 🏻 @ArcSystemWorksU Hey there arc system works I was wondering if well guilty gear xrd & strive Will be released on Xbox season x&s Xbox one Xbox pass and windows maybe it will be released on March 4 2023 ok please & thank you @ArcSystemWorksU Hey there arc system works I was wondering if well guilty gear xrd & strive Will be released on Xbox season x&s Xbox one Xbox pass and windows maybe it will be released on March 4 2023 ok please & thank you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/J4CGz9LhzA

Pro fighting game player King Jae commented that players would switch to Guilty Gear Xrd as soon as the rollback was implemented.

King Jae @KingJae Everyone leaving Guilty Gear Strive after they hear XRD has rollback... Everyone leaving Guilty Gear Strive after they hear XRD has rollback... https://t.co/RrPMDjsSfq

According to some, Gulty Gear Xrd Revelator is the only faithful addition to the franchise.

NoriyukiWorks @NoriyukiWorks83 @ArcSystemWorksU The only REAL Guilty Gear for the fans. @ArcSystemWorksU The only REAL Guilty Gear for the fans.

Scion Storm @ScionStormTV @ArcSystemWorksU Bruh I'll never go back to Strive now lmao....I like both games. But Xrd got more sauce. @ArcSystemWorksU Bruh I'll never go back to Strive now lmao....I like both games. But Xrd got more sauce.

The rollback netcode will first be implemented in a public beta testing starting in late October 2022. It remains to be seen how successful the test is and whether the 2014 release and its subsequent upgrade receive rollback netcode as well. It will also be interesting to see if the feature has any effect on the player count of Guilty Gear Strive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far