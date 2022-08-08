Bridget in Guilty Gear Strive: When is Season Pass 2’s first DLC character going live

The Evo 2022 event for Guilty Gear Strive fans was quite an incredible experience as Arc System Works has announced a fair bit of upcoming content soon to hit the game, including a new playable character, Bridget.

She will be the first DLC character of the Season Pass 2, and this will be her first playable appearance in the series since Guilty Gear XX Core Plus R.

The new character will go live later today, August 8, 2022, and she will be dropping with two new battle stages, as well as a second color pack.

According to Arc System Works, Bridget will be another “easier to pick up” character, and players new to Guilty Gear Strive will be able to pick her up because of her long-range attacks and excellent mobility.

Season Pass 2 of the title will also feature a total of four new characters, with Bridget dropping today and the other three being added in the future.

Bridget is the latest character to join the Guilty Gear -Strive- roster!

Bridget is an all-rounder easy-to-pick-up fighter who combines long-range attacks, top mobility and tricky moves using a yoyo.



Bridget is the latest character to join the Guilty Gear -Strive- roster!

Bridget is an all-rounder easy-to-pick-up fighter who combines long-range attacks, top mobility and tricky moves using a yoyo.

Bridget wields a yo-yo in Guilty Gear Strive, and as one of the most accessible characters in the series, she has been a fan favorite since her debut in Guilty Gear X2. A poll was conducted in 2013 by the developers, where franchise fans voted her as the most popular character in the Guilty Gear series.

Hence, it does not come as much of a surprise that she is the first DLC character that Arc System Works choose to introduce as a playable character for Season Pass 2.

With Bridget’s reveal a couple of hours ago in Evo 2022, the developers have also provided a fair bit of insight into their planned roadmap for 2022 and then into 2023. After Bridget drops later today, the second fighter scheduled will release sometime this year as part of the second season pass.

However, the third and fourth fighters are scheduled to drop in 2023, alongside two new battle stages.

To celebrate the new DLC, Arc System Works has also released a new original music video for Sol Badguy’s theme. Additionally, from today, the Guilty Gear Strive Standard Edition will be available at a discounted price of $39.99.

With Bridget finally hitting the character roster, it will be pretty interesting to see who gets added next in the title later this year.

