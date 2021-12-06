Guilty Gear: Strive fans overjoyed as Baiken is confirmed for the DLC

With Guilty Gear: Strive fans enjoying and mastering the newest addition to the roster, Happy Chaos, it seems Arc System Works is not done with the reveals. After all, this is the season of giving happiness to everyone.

Arc System Works, the developers and publishers of Guilty Gear: Strive, took the Christmas spirit up a notch with Baiken officially revealed and confirmed to be heading towards Guilty Gear: Strive as a DLC character early next year.

The pink-haired, no-nonsense female samurai will be making her playable appearance in the game, as original leaks more or less confirmed her inclusion into the roster.

Baiken heading in with her Katanas in Guilty Gear: Strive

The teaser for the new Guilty Gear: Strive character was first done by Alex Jebailey, the organizer for the yearly fighting game tournament CEO on his Twitter, with him holding a beautiful-looking USB.

The CEO's Twitter doubled down on it and confirmed that it might be something related to Guilty Gear, which turned out to be the Baiken Trailer.

The trailer doesn’t have any gameplay showcase for the character, like the other Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character reveals. However, the trailer does show what could possibly be the new stage coming with the release of Baiken.

Image via Arc System Works

Image via Arc System Works

Image via Arc System Works

The immediate shot of Baiken walking through the beautiful field is shown while the poem from Guilty Gear: Xrd Rev 2 is recited. The animation looks like Baiken’s pre-match intro.

The trailer ends with a confirmed date of late January 2022 for the release of Baiken in Guilty Gear: Strive.

Expected information and fans reacting towards Baiken's reveal

This pretty much confirms that the original data-mining information on Guilty Gear: Strive that was done by the community could be correct, as the releases have been more or less in line with the claims.

Regardless, fans have been overjoyed with the reveal, as Baiken was one of the most requested characters to be added into Guilty Gear: Strive. The character even won the vote in the international markets done by Arc System Works pre-release for characters that fans want added to the game.

Moon 🌕🎵 @Moon_Gaku I honestly hope they somehow keep her extended long intros in strive #baiken I honestly hope they somehow keep her extended long intros in strive #baiken https://t.co/LAhusPlUF5

Sajam @Sajam Damn Baiken announcement was wild, and those stages looked great! Damn Baiken announcement was wild, and those stages looked great!

More about Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest addition to the long-running Guilty Gear fighting game series. Made by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear: Strive is now available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

Players can also purchase Season Pass 1 for the game, which gives them access to three more characters, Baiken when she launches, and one more character later.

