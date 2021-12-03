How Happy Chaos' "unique intro" from Guilty Gear: Strive set itself apart from other fighters of its genre

Guilty Gear: Strive has been out on the market for a while and has received a lot of positive fanfare from the community. With the addition of a new character, Happy Chaos, to the roster, fans have been busy mastering the quirky gunslinger of the game.

There's one thing in particular about this character makes it stand apart. If two players select Happy Chaos in a match, a unique special intro will run, which is different from the other intros in the game and even in other fighting games.

The intro makes sure that mirror matches get some sort of style and isn’t the usual affair in fighting games.

The Guilty Gear: Strive Happy Chaos mirror intro

Happy Chaos is the newest addition to Guilty Gear: Strive, a fighting game made by Arc System Works. A chaotic, erratic, and unpredictable individual, Happy Chaos is mostly shown to be enjoying his time before a match with their opponents and then decimating them with his handguns.

The intro against a normal opponent plays pretty normally. Happy Chaos would tap their opponent on their back while being pretty excited about fighting them, and the usual character interaction runs. Nothing out of the ordinary happens.

The mirror match intro is very different. If players are playing Happy Chaos against each other in Guilty Gear: Strive, a unique intro plays where both the Happy Chaos, instead of tapping themselves on their back, would high-five themselves.

This gives the match-up some much-needed pre-match fun.

How the Happy Chaos intro sets itself apart

Fighting games in general aren't exceptionally unique when it comes to pre-match intros and especially mirror match intros. Be it Street Fighter, Tekken, or any other fighting game out there, the intros are the usual affair.

Sometimes when players are playing each other with an in-game rival character, special intros run where the dialogs get changed.

Happy Chaos mirror intro is quite possibly one of the most unique ones. Generally, fighting game mirror match intros are nothing special, as characters would interact just like any normal match.

The reason why the community is talking so highly about this intro is because of its uniqueness and the way the characters interact. The fact that Happy Chaos acknowledges the other Happy Chaos, surprisingly catches everyone off-guard with a smiling face. Just like the character.

His mirror match intro might be one of my favorite fighting game intros period. So you know how Happy Chaos normally walks on screen from behind the opponent before a match starts?His mirror match intro might be one of my favorite fighting game intros period. https://t.co/GrrGHZDxlE

In fact, the only other fighting game company which tried to do something unique with their mirror match intro was NettherRealm Studios with Injustice and Mortal Kombat.

In both the games, the characters during the mirror match would have unique dialogs acknowledging themselves. This, however, was expected because of the setting of those games.

Regardless, more fighting game developers should maybe look into the unique mirror match intro of Happy Chaos and try something along those lines.

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest addition to the long-running Guilty Gear fighting game series. Made by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear: Strive and its new character Happy Chaos is now available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

