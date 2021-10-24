Top character mods players can explore in Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear: Strive had a very successful run this year. While the beautiful graphics, the brilliant net-code, and the community-run tournaments certainly helped a lot in putting Guilty Gear: Strive on the map, modding has undoubtedly made the game much more fun to play and has also helped it gain attention.

From Heavenly Potemkin Buster getting replaced with “Gangster’s Paradise” to Shaggy making his not-so-official feature in the game, here are a few mods that Guilty Gear: Strive players can try out right now to spice up their online matches.

Explore these character mods in Guilty Gear: Strive

Note that the mods are only visual changes and do not affect the gameplay in any way possible. Since the mods are client-sided and only show up on the screen of the players using them, there will not be any impact on the online matches and it is pretty much safe to use them.

Usage of the mods brings the risk of breaking the game because of file compatibilities. It is highly advisable to read the instructions very carefully before trying to install any of the mods.

1) Kazuma Kiryu outfit for Sol Badguy

Almost everyone loves Kazuma Kiryu from the Ryu Ga Gotoku series. Though the Fighting Game community requested Kiryu to be included in Tekken 7 as guest characters, it did not materialize.

Fans of the series can now dominate the online space with Kiryu in Guilty Gear: Strive. This mod by the user Monkeygigabuster replaces the color slot for Sol Badguy and changes him to the signature Kiryu wearing his signature red and white suit. There are other alternate colors, like Kiryu’s Yakuza 0 version.

2) Pepsiman for Sol Badguy

The 90s was a strange time for food commercials. Everyone was clamoring to get those sales and product mascots to get the attention of customers. But Japan got something extraordinary, yet cool.

Pepsiman - the Japan-only mascot for Pepsi - gained popularity in Japan and cult following worldwide so much that a PS1 Japan-only game was released based around the character and featured as a guest character in SEGA’s fighting game Fighting Vipers.

Guilty Gear: Strive players can now try the character out using the Pepsiman mod by users UltIMa647, OniFox, and Wizardo Frank. The mod replaces the model of Sol Badguy with Pepsi’s Japanese mascot.

Fireseal of Sol has also been replaced with a Pepsi vending machine in all its glory. Everything in this mod is entirely visual changes, so players can sip their bottle of Pepsi while raking those wins in Strive using Pepsiman.

3) Blade outfit for Nagoruyuki

Blade is a well-known Marvel character who hunts vampires in America using his trusty tools and katana. The character has a very dedicated fanbase following and the African-American vampire slayer also got three movies made on him and an upcoming MCU movie.

Strive players can add the vampire hunter as a pallet swap for Nagoriyuki, the katana-wielding vampire samurai of the game, which is ironic. The mod, made by monkeygigabuster makes Nagoriyuki wear the signature outfit of Blade and black sunglasses.

The mod also changes the color of the katana from gray to black. Even though Slayer is not in the game, Guilty Gear: Strive players can still flaunt their combo skills while rocking the look of Blade.

4) Shaggy and Scooby-Doo for Giovanna

Shaggy is a character that everyone wanted NetherRealm to add to Mortal Kombat 11. Starting as a parody video related to the character, Ultra Instinct Shaggy became the center of attention for memes, gaining its fanbase.

The meme became so popular that gamers started petitioning Warner Brothers and NetherRealm to add the character to the game, but nothing came out of it. Thus, it was the end to the dream of having Shaggy in a fighting game. Or so we thought.

The mod by user NotAustin adds a brown-haired, green t-shirt-wearing person to Guilty Gear: Strive, kicking the roster down to the ground. Shaggy and Scooby are mesh replacements for Strive’s Giovanna, replacing the president’s bodyguard with Shaggy and her spirit wolf with Scooby.

Though the mod is still a work in progress, it certainly looks promising in action and the current mod version looks convincing enough.

5) Green Ranger for Leo Whitefang

Power Rangers have always been a childhood for most people. Rightfully so. With flashy stances, fighting, and lots of poses, it is a perfect combination for fighting games. We already have a pretty good Power Ranger fighting game called Battle of the Grid. But what if a player wanted to play the original Green Ranger in Guilty Gear: Strive? Mod maker monkeygigabuster solves that issue.

This mod replaces the palettes of Leo Whitefang with the original Green Ranger, Tommy. Adding to his signature Green Ranger suit and helmet, Leo's players can annoy and dominate their opponents with their skill while rocking the looks of Tommy, singing the theme of Power Rangers.

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest addition to the long-running Guilty Gear fighting game series. Made by Arc System Works, the fighting game is now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

