Tekken 8 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more explored

Tekken 8, the next mainline entry in the iconic fighting game series, is just a few months away from its official release. While the game was initially announced in the Fall of 2020, it is only this year that Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the official release date for the title, alongside a plethora of additional information.

Tekken 8 is the first major AAA offering from Bandai Namco that's built exclusively for the current-gen console and PC hardware, skipping a cross-gen release. It is built using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.1, making it one of the most visually stunning titles within the fighting games genre.

Apart from Tekken 8's technical details, Bandai Namco has also revealed a ton of information regarding its pre-orders, editions, and prices.

How to pre-order Tekken 8 on all platforms

Tekken 8 is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, And Windows PC via Steam. Although the game is a couple of months away from its release, it's already available for pre-order on all three platforms.

Here's how you can place your pre-order for Tekken 8:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store via the PS5 dashboard and search for the game (You can also use the PS App for mobile devices to place your pre-orders).

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready for you to pre-load when it goes live.

On PlayStation, pre-loads usually go live 48 hours before the official release date.

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game in the in-built store.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load.

On Xbox, pre-loads usually go live roughly a week before the official release date. (The pre-load dates/ window are subject to change, especially for third-party or multi-platform releases)

For Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam and search for the game on the store page.

After you get to the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library.

Although Steam allows the pre-loading of games, the window is usually variable and depends on the publishers.

Although pre-ordering is not necessary to enjoy the game to its fullest, it lets you claim exclusive cosmetic bonuses, which you can otherwise obtain later via gameplay.

Tekken 8 editions and prices on all platforms

Much like the previous Tekken games, Tekken 8 is available in multiple editions. These include the $70 Standard Edition and the $100+ Ultimate Edition. Each of these editions features its own set of in-game bonuses and cosmetics for playable fighters.

Here's a breakdown of all the editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Playable Character Year 1 Pass

Avatar Skin: Kinjin

Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack

Ultimate Edition ($109.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Playable Character Year 1 Pass

Avatar Skin: Kinjin

Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack

Avatar Costume: Classic TEKKEN Tee Set

3 Avatar Skins: Kazuya, Jun, Jin

The pre-order bonus includes the following items:

Avatar Costume: Paul Phoenix Set

2 Avatar Skins: Tetsujin, Mokujin

Apart from the Player Character Pass, everything included in the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition of Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting game is cosmetic only. Additionally, some of these bonuses can be obtained later in the game via moment-to-moment gameplay and progression.