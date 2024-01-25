5 beginner tips and tricks for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco has crafted Tekken 8 as one of their love children, and it certainly delivers a bunch of new gameplay elements tailored to keep every veteran and newcomer hooked on the series. The offerings range from offline content like arcade quests to fresh combat mechanics such as the Heat System. Besides, the Special Style Control is an incredible combat assistance tool, and it will likely reel in a lot of new players to the fighting game franchise.

However, Tekken is quite intimidating to get into considering its steep learning curve. Additionally, it features a vast roster of fighters, each possessing a variety of movesets to use; this makes the multiplayer experience even more challenging for any newcomer. Hence, this article lists some valuable tips and tricks to help beginners ease into Tekken 8.

What are the best Tekken 8 tips and tricks for beginners?

1) Consider maining a single character

Jin Kazama is one of the best beginner-friendly character (Image via Bandai Namco)

Let’s start with the most important tip that will help you get started with Tekken 8. Try to commit to a single character at the beginning if you are completely new to the game. Fighters like Nina Williams, Jack-8, Claudio, and Jin Kazama have excellent and easy-to-perfect moves, making them ideal for beginners.

Stick to one of them during online matches and get accustomed to their inputs before shifting to the next character. Eventually, you will have enough control over the fighter to consistently win battles, which will further boost your confidence in the game.

2) Get accustomed to the button inputs

The defeault Tekken keybinds (Image via Bandai Namco)

Button-mashing all the way to victory is one of the most satisfying experiences at the beginning, until you get defeated by the calculated moves of an experienced player. Therefore, it is important to get accustomed to the button inputs in Tekken 8. Regardless of the controller you are using, the top two buttons are associated with the left punch and right punch, while the ones below are assigned to the left kick and right kick.

Most of the combos in the game comprise these moves and directional inputs. Make sure to practice them and be mindful of when to hold a button or press it once to avoid jeopardizing a combo.

3) Avoid using the Special Style Controls

The Special Style Control system in Tekken 8 is a boon for players new to the franchise. It lets you execute complex combos with a click of a button and unleash certain Heat Moves without breaking a sweat. However, there is a trade-off for convenience, as it prevents you from actually learning the combat mechanics.

In fact, almost every veteran should be able to counter the preset moves offered by the Special Style. Besides, the control appears to be somewhat of an upgrade over the Tekken 7’s assist function, and it is better to avoid the feature after the initial matches.

4) Learn about the combat mechanics

Master the combat mechanics to win more online matches (Image via Bandai Namco)

From blocking to counter-punishment, Tekken 8 has a bunch of combat mechanics at its core. Hence, it is important to learn about each of them to grow as a player.

Firstly, spend some time in practice against an aggressive AI and try to block its attacks. Once you get accustomed to their moves, proceed to counter-punish the training dummy using everything available in your arsenal. You can refer to various fighter guides for Tekken 8 to learn their combos and Heat Engagers.

5) Complete the story quest

Screengrab of Jin from story quest Chapter 1 (Image via Bandai Namco)

This particular tip might not improve your gameplay, but completing the story quest will help you relate to some of the canon characters of the Tekken franchise. Make sure to also go through the videos within the in-game gallery to become familiar with the plot so far.

Tekken 8’s story is well executed and offers exciting battles that will also get you accustomed to the combat system. The exhilarating cutscenes blending into jaw-dropping fights will motivate you to learn more about the game. Even the Arcade Quest in Tekken 8 is tailored to ease beginners into the combat system as it provides crucial tutorials before every battle.