Tekken 8 Jin Kazama combo guide - Heat Engage Moves, Rage Art, combo examples, and more

Tekken 8’s Jin Kazama is nobody to trifle with. The ultra-serious, hard-hitting member of the Kazama family has access to the Devil Gene. He’s not afraid to use it, either. Despite that, he’s tried to get rid of the devil bloodline once and for all. He would defeat Azazel but at a great cost. Now, his brother Kazuya controls the world. However, it wasn’t all for nothing - the bout with Azazel taught Jin to control the devil power.

Considered the main protagonist of the Tekken 8 story, Jin Kazama’s goal is to defeat Kazuya and stop the reign of terror he’s inflicting upon the world. His moves are amazing, and if you want to experience the devil power, he’s a solid pick.

Jin Kazama combo guide for Tekken 8’s Closed Network Test

Note: We’ll be using the traditional Tekken notation - 1, 2, 3, and 4 for the buttons (left punch, right punch, left kick, right kick) and for directions, uf (up+forward) ub (up+back), et cetera.

Note: When you see a * (star) in an input, that means you very briefly release your input and pause before the next input. It’s very fast and takes practice.

1) Jin Kazama’s Heat system

Heat System

Allows new moves using the devil’s power: db 1+2 (when hit or guarded), 1. Db 1+2 (when hit or guarded) 2, et cetera

Allows the use of Electric Thrusting Uppercut and Electric Wind Hook Fist without Just Input: Thrusting Uppercut - f * d f 1, Wind Hook Fist - f * d f 2

Heat Engager

Heat Burst: When Heat Activation is available - 2+3 (or R1). Consumes Remaining Heat, 2+3 bb to cancel attack

When Heat Activation is available - 2+3 (or R1). Consumes Remaining Heat, 2+3 bb to cancel attack Median Line Destruction: 1+2

1+2 Tanden Nidan-uchi: f 3, 1

f 3, 1 Right Spinning Axe Kick: df 4

df 4 Demon’s Paw: ff (hold) 2. Chip damage when guarded

ff (hold) 2. Chip damage when guarded Fiendish Claw: (During Zanshin) b 3+4, 2. Or during Zanshin f 3+4, 2. Chip damage on guarded, absorb an attack to power up

Heat Smash

Hellfire Trespass Slayer: During Heat 2+3 (or R1). On block shift to Breaking Step, 2+3b to shift to the standing state. Breaking Step: f * d f

Rage Art

Polar Demon Gouge: (During Rage) df 1+2 (or R2). Erases opponent’s recoverable health on hit.

Power Crush

Corpse Thrust to Black Wing Flash: d 1. Absorb attacks to power up - Situation becomes safer when guarded/Add chip damage when guarded

2) Combo examples for Tekken 8’s Jin Kazama

10-hit combo: ub 2, 3, 3, 3, 2, 1, 2, 3, 4, 2

Sometimes, you just want to batter people in Tekken 8. Jin Kazama has an excellent 10-hit combo that, with the right rhythm, will carry your opponent across the screen. It doesn't require impressive cancels or tricks - just good timing.

uf 4 > b 1, 2 > db 2, 2, 3

Once you confirm the uf 4 strike, you can immediately move into this flurry of blows, Jin Kazama hits players with a rapid flow of high and medium hits, taking a solid chunk of their health bar with them.

uf 3 > b 3 f > (During Zenshin) 1 > b1, 2 > db 2, 2, 3

This Tekken 8 combo feels a bit more complex because you need to have Zenshin activated after the first few inputs. If you can, you can resume juggling your opponent and knock them across the screen. After your opponent's Tornado, the game notes that Jin Kazama can dash forward for a follow-up attack.

ff (hold) 3 > b 2 f > (During Zenshin) u 1 > db 2, 2, 3

A fairly aggressive combo for Jin Kazama requires you to open and confirm with a dashing left kick. With the back and forward inputs, he lands the flipping kick and smashes the other player pure across the screen.

f * d f 2 > f * d f 2 > b 2 f > (During Zenshin) 1 > b 2 f > (During Zenshin) 1, 2

Now this is a technical combo that will take plenty of practice. If you're good at that brief input delay, it will be devastating you can use it on all opponents in Tekken 8.

You also need to be able to access Zenshin twice during the combo. The rest of the inputs are fairly easy - mastering the delay and getting Zenshin going quickly.

Jin Kazama is one of Tekken 8's many characters, but sadly, the game does not have a release date. It is rumored to be coming out in 2024. PlayStation 5 owners in the Closed Network Test have access until July 24, 2023.