GeorgeNotFound responds to sexual assault allegations made by Caitibugzz, claims he did not know she was underage drinking

Minecraft creator George "GeorgeNotFound" has finally released a statement on his Twitch channel with a pre-recorded video a day after fellow streamer Caitibugzz accused him of sexual assault. On March 10, she alleged that a much older content creator in the space had taken advantage of her when she was 18 and very drunk.

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

George has been receiving immense backlash after Caitibuggz's accusations and seemingly confirmed that he was who she was talking about after making a post on X stating that he would address it in the future. A few hours ago, he uploaded a video on Twitch and claimed that he had no idea she was underage drinking at the time.

Addressing Caiti's statement about him knowing what her age was at the time, GeorgeNotFound has claimed that he thought she was above the age of 21 because the group was engaging in activities that required people to be 21:

"The thing is, I am with people above the age of 21 in a scenario where we are doing things that people over the age of 21 are doing, like drinking. And also the people that came, came from an event with very heavy security. This was an official Vidcon afterparty."

"She was happy with the situation": GeorgeNotFound states he did not know Caitibuggz was 18 during the incident of the alleged assault.

A major part of Caitibugzz's allegations, which has resonated with many online, is that she was 18 at the time of the incident, and he was 26. The eight-year age gap, while not illegal, has caused GeorgeNotFound to receive significant backlash.

However, in his response, the Minecraft streamer went on to claim that in a previous event, Caiti was seen wearing a 21+ wristband, basically insinuating that he had taken that as confirmation of her being older than 18.

In the course of the stream, he also announced that he did not know her actual age during the party. George also claimed that people at the event knew she was not uncomfortable with him:

"She also mentions that she was thinking about my age, and I was a lot older than her, again, she was 18 and I was 26 at the time. And again, to clarify, I actually did not know how old she was, despite her claiming that I did just because it was in her bio. And it was clear to anyone there that she was not uncomfortable with sitting next to me there, cuddling together."

At another point in the stream, GeorgeNotFound revealed he and Caitibugzz had been "cuddling" on a couch and also announced that he had his hands on her waist and they were having fun:

"We had been cuddling for I'd say about an hour at this point, playing the game, talking, and just having fun. For clarity, I had my hand hand on her waist, above her clothes."

GeorgeNotFound went on to say that the picture that she painted in her accusations was not accurate and that Caiti was "happy" at the time:

"So with her statement about her resorting to playing games on the phone, I don't really understand it. And I think that the picture that she is painting is really dark, when in reality she seemed very happy with the situation."

The almost 30-minute-long video can be accessed on his Twitch channel, and it has several other details from GeorgeNotFound denying the allegations. He also noted that while Caitibuggz claimed to have revealed she was 18 at the party, it was chaotic, and he must have missed that.