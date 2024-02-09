5 richest Sidemen members in 2024, ranked

Popular YouTube group Sidemen is one of the biggest powerhouses on the video-sharing platform today, with over 20.8 million subscribers. The collective started 2024 explosively, recently announcing their show on Netflix and expanding their Sides restaurant business.

With fame comes fortune, and members of the group, including big names like Olajide “KSI,” Simon "Miniminter," and Josh "Zerkaa," have made significant earnings for themselves from business opportunities. And that is what we'll be diving into in this article.

Note: This article ranks the top five richest Sidemen members based on their SocialBlade statistics and properties held.

Ranking the five richest Sidemen members in 2024

5) Vikkstar123

Vikram's content has historically differed from the rest of the Sidemen, focusing on Minecraft and Warzone instead of FIFA. Although Vikram does not upload as regularly on his channel, the creator earns approximately $4,600 to $72,900 annually through his channel. In total, his content has accumulated over 2.1 billion views.

Further, he has a significant following on social media, with over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.3 million on X. Apart from YouTube, the content creator has also invested heavily in esports teams. He became the co-owner of a London-based Call of Duty esports team called the London Royal Ravens in 2020.

4) W2S

Harry was the last member to join the Sidemen a few months after its formation in 2014. Today, he is one of the members with the largest following in the group, having more than 16.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Although his total views stand over 4.8 billion, his yearly estimated earnings are relatively lower, at $5,800 to $92,100.

However, the content creator is known to hold a lot of cars as part of his collection, including a customized Range Rover Evoque valued around $50,000, a Ferrari 458 Spider costing around $247,850, and a Lamborgini Gallardo worth $89,888 to $185,900.

3) Zerkaa

Joshua is the fifth-most subscribed content creator out of the bunch, with over 4.68 million subscribers. He has gained a staggering total of 819 million views on his videos. He is estimated to earn between $19,400 to $310,900 every year solely through his YouTube views.

The streamer also uploads regularly on another channel called ZerkaaPlays, which has over 2.8 million subscribers. He is estimated to earn an additional $12,700 to $202,400 from this channel. His Instagram following is also noteworthy, with over 3 million fans keeping up to date with the streamers' posts.

As per streamscharts.com, the streamer earns approximately $3,500 to $6,700 monthly from his Twitch subscriptions, which have 1.5 million followers.

Coming to other business ventures, the Sidemen member initially started his clothing line called ZRKLDN. However, it was shut down in 2023. He launched another clothing line called Internet Made in November 2023.

2) Miniminter

Simon is the third-most subscribed member of the Sidemen group. He is said to earn an estimated $48,400 to $774,900 from his YouTube channel, which has over 10.3 million followers. This is significantly higher than his peers, thus putting him in the number two spot on this list.

Further, he also has an active Twitch channel, where he has regularly livestreamed to an audience of more than 1.5 million. According to streamscharts.com, he can earn approximately $630 to $1,400 from his subscriptions on Twitch, where he has over 2 million followers.

The content creator has diversified his ventures in the past few years, delving into music and starting his podcast What's Good. The podcast covers a variety of subjects related to the Sidemen themselves, as well as other trending topics on the internet.

1) KSI

Arguably the most popular content creator in the Sidemen group, Olajide is the richest member of the collective. KSI has over 16.3 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel, JJ Olatunji, is estimated to earn $43,900 to $702,400 annually.

KSI is a prominent figure with a fanbase across platforms, with over 13 million followers on Instagram and 8.9 million followers on X.

The streamer also has a variety of other business ventures, such as the Prime energy drink, of which he is a co-owner and founder along with Logan Paul. He is also the owner of Misfits Boxing, a boxing promotional company.

Finally, KSI has made a name for himself with his musical talent, with many of his tracks receiving millions of views on YouTube.

The Sidemen released a teaser trailer for their upcoming show on Netflix in an X post on January 30, 2024.