GeorgeNotFound's journey explored: Personal life, career, controversies, and more

George Davidson, also known as "GeorgeNotFound," is one of the most prominent figures within the Minecraft community, with a substantial following of 5 million on Twitch and 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube. George has been a prominent content creator for several years, establishing himself as a widely recognized figure.

The streamer embarked on his content creation journey in 2019, although his presence on YouTube dates back to 2013. His close friendship with fellow Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" is widely acknowledged, as both initially encountered each other on BadBoyHalo’s Minecraft server, MunchyMC.

What did GeorgeNotFound do before YouTube?

GeorgeNotFound has been immersed in the content creation scene for half a decade, but his involvement in the Minecraft gaming community stretches back to as early as 2013. Before delving into content creation, George pursued coding as his primary endeavor.

In fact, before adopting the moniker GeorgeNotFound, he went by the name GeorgeeeHDPlays. It was Dream who proposed the addition of the "NotFound" suffix to his name, considering his background in coding. "NotFound" also alludes to webpages crashing, displaying the familiar "404 Not Found" error message.

How did GeorgeNotFound meet Dream and Sapnap?

As mentioned earlier, George and Dream first met on MunchyMC, BadBoyHalo's Minecraft server. Dream held roles as an admin and developer on the server, while George contributed as a coder. Although the precise year of their initial meeting isn't confirmed, George did affirm it in one of his streams:

He also confirmed that it was Dream who introduced him to Nicholas "Sapnap," another prominent Minecraft creator. Together, they initiated the currently dysfunctional The Dream SMP (formerly recognized as the Dream Team SMP).

Where does GeorgeNotFound live now?

George was born in London on November 1, 1996, and primarily streamed and created content from his hometown. However, followers of his career are aware that he relocated to the USA in October 2022.

The primary reason he moved was to join his close friends Dream and Sapnap and collaborate on content creation. The three creators currently reside together in Orlando, Florida.

What is the controversy involving GeorgeNotFound?

While George has enjoyed considerable popularity in the community and has largely avoided controversy, things took a turn in March 2024. Twitch streamer Caitlin "Caitibugzz" made allegations that George had sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated in 2023, when the former was just 18 years old. At one point in her statement she alleged:

"It was a little after that when I resorted to playing games on my phone when it happened. Out of nowhere, I felt him slip his hand under my clothes, sitting next to me on the couch, in front of everyone. He disguised it with a simple, 'Are you ticklish?'"

(Timestamp: 00:07:50)

George has already responded to the allegations, stating that he was unaware of Caitibugzz's age at the time and that drinking was perceived as a social norm. However, in a now-deleted X post, he also issued an apology to the alleged victim, expressing that he meant no harm.

The controversy involving George and Caitibugzz is ongoing, with the Minecraft community largely divided on the matter. Further updates regarding the allegations are expected to surface in due course as the situation unfolds.