GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy explained: Everything that has happened so far

In March 2024, Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" became embroiled in a major controversy after Twitch streamer Caitibugzz spoke out about her experiences. During a livestream on the Amazon-owned platform, Caitibugzz burst into tears and accused a popular internet figure of assaulting her. After her comments went viral on social media, fans speculated that she was talking about GeorgeNotFound.

The inception: Twitch streamer Caitibugzz makes accusations against an unnamed popular content creator; netizens speculate she's talking about GeorgeNotFound

It all started on March 10, 2024, when Twitch streamer Caitibugzz hosted a 30-minute broadcast titled my story. She described an incident from the summer of 2023 in which she was assaulted by a "significantly older and popular content creator" when she was 18 years old. She said:

"Last year, at the beginning of summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior."

At the eight-minute mark, Caitibugzz provided details about a party where the "older content creator" was present. She elaborated:

"At the time, all of us girls were already really drunk from the party we were coming from, stumbling and everything. There was more alcohol in the room and we were encouraged to drink some more as they offered the bottles to us. They said they would join us in drinking and insisted us on drinking games. And, already drunk, I obviously complied."

The streamer continued:

"We sat on the couch and answered questions about each other, drinking a bunch, and the older guy sat right next to me while playing. I confused my nerves for excitement as I'd never been around with such a big creator before. I remember getting drunker and drunker, and really tired around this time. It was about 3 am. Right before the incident, I had answered a question about my age."

Timestamp: 00:07:50

Caitibugzz then accused the unnamed content creator of inappropriately touching her:

"We were playing a drinking game and talking about sex. And I admitted to everyone in the room that I was 18 and that I was a virgin, at the time."

She added:

"It was a little after that when I resorted to playing games on my phone when it happened. Out of nowhere, I felt him slip his hand under my clothes, sitting next to me on the couch, in front of everyone. He disguised it with a simple, 'Are you ticklish?'"

Caitibugzz's claims immediately went viral on X, with several netizens speculating that she described her interaction with GeorgeNotFound.

The response: GeorgeNotFound hosts a Twitch stream and responds to Caitibugzz's accusations

On March 10, 2024, GeorgeNotFound took to X to announce that he would be hosting a "very serious stream" to address the situation. While claiming that he was gathering "all the information and evidence," the Briton stated that he had never and would never violate anyone's sexual boundaries:

He eventually hosted a Twitch stream titled serious conversation (ads are off) on March 11, 2024. In it, GeorgeNotFound claimed to be unaware of Caitibugzz's age at the aforementioned party. He stated:

"She also mentions that she was thinking about my age, and I was a lot older than her, again, she was 18 and I was 26 at the time. And again, to clarify, I actually did not know how old she was, despite her claiming that I did just because it was in her bio. And it was clear to anyone there that she was not uncomfortable with sitting next to me there, cuddling together."

The Dream SMP member went on to say that he and Caitibugzz allegedly cuddled on a couch at the party:

"We had been cuddling for I'd say about an hour at this point, playing the game, talking, and just having fun. For clarity, I had my hand inahand on her waist, above her clothes."

Caitibugzz responded to GeorgeNotFound's comments on March 12, 2024. In a detailed post on X, the content creator shared 10 images, including her private conversations with the 27-year-old.

Commenting on GeorgeNotFound's response, Caitibugzz wrote:

"He admitted to touching me. That I was drunk. That I verbally didn't consent. In my mind, the conversation is over. He said, 'Silence does not equal consent,' yet. 1) Never got verbal confirmation from me. 2) Chose to move to a sexual act on the count where everyone was hanging out without asking. I don't know how those two facts co-exist. How can I consent when there was no question. How can I consent when drunk?"

Caitibugzz ended her post by announcing that she would host a "final statement" stream after returning from a week-long hiatus. She added:

"There is a reason people have distanced themselves from these men. There is a reason other creators act like they do. My experience is simply the only one public, and no creator owes it to anyone to share their experience with them. I just wish it was more obvious seeing the people who have distanced themselves, and the people who still surround them to this day. I will be away for a week and then I will stream a final statement, so once again, you can hear my voice and sincerity. And probably my final statement on it all."

The conclusion (for now): GeorgeNotFound apologizes to Caitibugzz

On March 12, 2024, the London, United Kingdom native took to his official account on X to state that his perspective and conclusion about the incident had "massively changed." While claiming that he had "much more to say," GeorgeNotFound apologized to Caitibugzz by writing:

"I have much more I will say, but for now, Caiti I am sorry. I am so sorry. I really hope you can hear my words and try to understand that I did not have any bad intentions. That does not change the fact that you were hurt. I will be saying more soon."

Here's how the online community reacted to GeorgeNotFound's apology:

The GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy has prompted some popular internet personalities to speak out about their experiences. 100 Thieves-affiliated streamer Brooke "BrookeAB" hosted an emotional broadcast on March 12, 2024, in which she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.