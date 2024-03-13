"He f*cked up and needs to take accountability": Sapnap gives his take on GeorgeNotFound assault allegations

Nicholas "Sapnap" has given his opinion on the George "GeorgeNotFound" sexual assault allegations after Caitibugzz presented more evidence to support her claims. The Minecraft community has been debating the topic since March 10, 2024, when the accusations were first made. Both the accuser and the accused gave their follow-up reactions to the situation on March 11, 2024.

In a post on X, Sapnap addressed the situation, stating that he found it to be deeply upsetting and called on GeorgeNotFound to take accountability for his actions:

"After seeing all the facts it is very clear that Caiti is a victim and everyone should support her and stand by her 100 percent. I'm honestly really upset as I love George, he's my best friend, but there's no way around the fact that he f*cked up and needs to take accountability for what happened."

"Thank you for doing the bare minimum": Fans are not happy with Sapnap's response to GeorgeNotFound's assault incident

Sapnap's post (Image via @sapnapalt/X)

Readers should note that while GeorgeNotFound's response to the allegations got a lot of negative reactions, with some describing it as victim shaming, he has since publicly apologized to Caitibugzz. Considering how popular he is in the Minecraft community, the news has naturally garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Dream has already given his take on the GeorgeNotFound allegations. In a Reddit post, he recounted his version of the incident and noted that he was at the party where it allegedly happened back in June 2023.

For those who are unaware, on March 10, 2024, Caitibugzz took to her Twitch account to claim that a significantly older Minecraft content creator had touched her inappropriately in public while she was drunk after VidCon.

GeorgeNotFound took more than a day to post his response. In a pre-recorded video released on Twitch, he denied the allegations. Caitibugzz then responded with a series of posts on X, giving more context with "proof" such as screenshots.

In this context, Sapnap's post on X started by acknowledging Caitibugzz as the victim:

"First things first I want to say that I support Caiti and that I think its incredibly brave to come out and share your story in front of everyone and I hope you are taking care of yourself and are doing well. I was not there during the time of this allegation and I didn't know anything about it until a few days ago once everything was public."

Sapnap added that GeorgeNotFound needs to take accountability for his actions. However, he did defend his friend while asking his followers to support Caitibugzz:

"I don't think that George is a bad person, I don't think that he had evil intentions but it doesn't matter if your actions caused pain. Please give all your love and support to Caiti as she deserves it."

Fans were divided over Sapnap and Dream's statements regarding the allegations. Some even called the situation "damage control":

Caitibugzz recently said she may address the incident once again after a week but has yet to publicly respond to GerorgeNotFound's apology on X.