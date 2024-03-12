"Will you press charges?" - Netizens react as Caitibugzz releases statement amid GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy

On March 12, 2024, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz released a statement amid the George "GeorgeNotFound" alleged assault controversy. For context, a few days ago (on March 10, 2024), Caitibugzz hosted a livestream titled, my story, during which she accused a "significantly older and popular content creator" of assaulting her.

After netizens speculated that she was talking about GeorgeNotFound, the Minecraft star tweeted that he would address the situation in a "very serious stream."

In a Twitch broadcast on March 11, 2024, GeorgeNotFound claimed to have been unaware of Caitibugzz's age. He said:

"She also mentions that she was thinking about my age, and I was a lot older than her, again, she was 18 and I was 26 at the time. And again, to clarify, I actually did not know how old she was, despite her claiming that I did just because it was in her bio. And it was clear to anyone there that she was not uncomfortable with sitting next to me there, cuddling together."

Earlier today (March 12, 2024), Caitibugzz issued a detailed statement on X, sharing 10 screenshots of a document containing her response to GeorgeNotFound's claims. She also shared alleged private conversations with the 27-year-old content creator.

An excerpt from her post reads:

"He admitted to touching me. That I was drunk. That I verbally didn't consent. In my mind, the conversation is over. He said, 'Silence does not equal consent,' yet. 1) Never got verbal confirmation from me. 2) Chose to move to a sexual act on the count where everyone was hanging out without asking. I don't know how those two facts co-exist. How can I consent when there was no question. How can I consent when drunk?"

While several netizens praised Caitibugzz for speaking out and sharing her story, X user @MarMar_707 inquired whether she intended to "press charges" against GeorgeNotFound.

They wrote:

"Real question will you press charges? You've gone this far, what will you do? Or did you just want to expose him to spread 'awareness' of his actions but do you want justice for yourself so much to press charges? Just saying. But hey, you do you."

"You did not deserve this" - Fans commend Caitibugzz as she releases a detailed statement in response to GeorgeNotFound's recent stream

Caitibugzz's response to GeorgeNotFound went viral on the social media platform, amassing over 925,000 views in just a few hours.

With thousands of netizens chiming in, YouTuber InfernoOmni wondered "what was left to discuss" after the Dream SMP member "confirmed" he inappropriately touched the Twitch streamer:

Twitch content creator MaxGGs wrote:

Numerous online community members commended Caitibuggz:

Meanwhile, X user @DeviTheDeviant said:

"I'm so sorry Caiti. Thank you for speaking up. You, Shelby, Alice, etc are starting an era of women and victims finally being seen. Finally being heard. I and others who never had that power are so thankful. I am still so sorry this ever happened to you, you did not deserve this."

Here are some more reactions:

GeorgeNotFound had not responded to Caitibuggz's address at the time of writing.