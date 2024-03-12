"I was sexually assaulted and raped" - Twitch streamer BrookeAB opens up about her experiences, says she's "really disappointed" by peers

Twitch streamer Brooke "BrookeAB" has opened up and spoken out about her past experiences. The content creator broke down in tears during a Twitch broadcast titled talking and disclosed that she was sexually assaulted and raped while in college. BrookeAB said:

"'Can someone tell me what happened?' I was just referring to my personal experiences in college and growing up. I was sexually assaulted and raped."

The 100 Thieves-affiliated personality claimed that "a lot was going on" in the content creation sphere and stated that she was "really disappointed" by her peers. She said:

"There is just a lot going on right now in the creator space. I'm really disappointed in my peers and how they are... reacting and kind of downplaying the situation."

Brooke added:

"So yeah, I just think it's important not to victim blame. It is important to hear people out. And it does end in getting a lot of s**t, as you can tell, on the internet. You speak up for people, it does not normally end well for you."

BrookeAB took to X on March 12, 2024, to address the community regarding her recent Twitch broadcast. The 25-year-old wrote that she "said the words out loud" that she was "too afraid to say." She added:

"Said the words out loud today on stream that for years I was too afraid to say. I have been sexually assaulted, I have been raped, and I am stronger than that person ever will be. It's taken years to come to this healing point in my trauma, but I will never stop speaking for victims like myself and so many others. It's important to know you aren't alone. Thank you for your support and listening."

BrookeAB's significant other, Mason "Symfuhny," responded by commenting:

OfflineTV (OTV) member Yvonne "Yvonnie" said:

Kalei "FaZe Kalei" lauded Brooke for sharing her story:

Complexity-affiliated content creator Electra called Brooke an inspirational figure. She added:

"You're so strong and such an inspiration to so many others to be brave and speak out. I'll always support you, Brooke."

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

BrookeAB is a popular Twitch streamer, boasting over 1.2 million followers on her channel. She is best known for playing a variety of games such as Valorant, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, and Among Us.