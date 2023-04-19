Twitch streamer Symfuhny encounters cheater in Call of Duty: Warzone, latter ends up getting banned instantly

Popular Twitch streamer Mason "Symfuhny" hosted a Call of Duty: Warzone livestream on April 19, 2023. During one of the games, the content creator's squad was eliminated by a suspicious player. After witnessing how the latter outplayed the entire party, Symfuhny decided to spectate the player and analyze their gameplay.

Mason and his friends were taken aback when they saw the player killing others effortlessly. The streamer's group then chose to report this player, accusing the latter of wall-hacking. Interestingly, the cheater was immediately banned, leaving Symfuhny and his teammates in stitches.

Symfuhny and friends report a player for cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone and bursts out laughing when the latter gets instantly banned

Symfuhny was five hours into his broadcast earlier today when he and his squad were killed by a player named "[A] X]k3v1nj." The Twitch streamer was shocked to see how he died in the game and exclaimed:

"Oh, dude! What the f**k is that?! Bro, what?! Holy f**k! I died to that?"

One of the streamer's friends gave the cheater the benefit of the doubt by saying that he was lagging in the popular multiplayer game:

"He got me twice, like, instantly, though. I mean, the servers are horrible and the server was laggy. So, it could've just been like..."

The three-man party began spectating the aforementioned gamer and quickly realized that they were cheating. One of Mason's squadmates remarked:

"Oh, this guy is walling his b*lls off! This guy is walling his b*lls off! Walling his b*lls off! Walling his f**king b*lls off! I knew something was funny. I just, like..."

Timestamp: 05:39:15

The 23-year-old personality was rendered speechless by the cheater's shenanigans and decided to report them. He further asked his friends to take action as well:

"Oh, my god! Yeah, report him real quick and see if it does anything. Wait, let's report him real quick and see if it does anything."

Shortly after, [A] X]k3v1nj was kicked out of the session. Seeing this, Mason burst out laughing, with his friends expressing surprise at how quickly the former had been banned from the first-person shooter title.

"Cheaters are rarely banned immediately" - Online community reacts to the streamer's clip

Symfuhny's encounter with a cheater in Call of Duty: Warzone was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/Moifaso, anti-cheat systems "only ban" people who have been identified as cheaters. They added that hackers are "rarely banned immediately" after getting detected:

"Cheaters are rarely banned immediately after detection since that gives the cheat makers a lot of information about what part of their code is getting picked up by the anti-cheat."

Another Reddit user suggested that cheaters always find a way to return to the game:

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Symfuhny is a renowned internet personality who has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2016. In addition to playing Call of Duty: Warzone for more than 6,800 hours, the Los Angeles-based content creator has also played Fortnite, Apex Legends, Valorant, Rust, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

