"I'll beat his a** if I see him" - Twitch streamer Symfuhny reveals a UFC fighter threatened him after getting killed in-game

On December 1, Twitch streamer Mason "Symfuhny" hosted a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 livestream. While in the lobby, the internet personality noticed some messages he had received from a viewer who appeared to be threatening him.

After cross-checking and verifying who the person was, Symfuhny revealed that a UFC fighter had appeared in his Twitch chat and vented his frustration after the streamer killed him in the game.

Mason read out the fighter's Twitch chat messages:

"'This guy's straight up cheating. Moderators deleting messages and this guy is straight up hacking, cheater. I'll beat his a** if I see him.'

Symfuhny reveals threatening messages in his Twitch chat sent by UFC fighter Uroš Medić

Mason was informed about some Twitch chat messages by a viewer named "thedoctorufc" during a livestream on December 1. After some research, the content creator stated:

"It says he's got the... the like, good verification."

The streamer then began reading the messages in which thedoctorufc accused him of cheating and hacking. The chatter then threatened him by suggesting that he would "beat his a**" if he ever saw him:

Uroš Medić's chat logs (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Symfuhny was taken aback upon reading the messages. He immediately looked up the UFC fighter's bio on Twitter:

"Wow, dude! That's impressive, man. This guy... his name is 'thedoctorufc' in chat, and he's tweeting at me! And his bio says, 'Lightweight,' and he says, 'I'll beat him up. I'll beat his a** if I see him.' Really?"

Mason then read the tweet in which Uroš Medić claimed that players like him were "ruining the game":

"Jesus! You are not okay. What the f**k is wrong with you? You are not okay. Holy s**t! He literally tweeted at me. He said, '@Activision cheaters like Symfuhny ruining your game.' Yikes!"

Later that day, Uroš Medić took to Twitter once more, telling Symfuhny to "chill." He stated that he wasn't planning on attacking the Twitch streamer but would 1v1 him in Call of Duty at any time. He also mentioned that an "army of bots" was spamming him on Twitter:

Uroš Medić's reacts after going viral (Image via Twitter)

The online community reacts to the streamer and the UFC fighter's interaction

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit amassed more than 100 fan reactions. Redditor u/nahbutwhoasked commented on Uroš Medić's recent Twitter activity:

Another Redditor, u/HansEffect, expressed displeasure at those who accuse people of cheating without providing any evidence to back up the claim:

Here are some more fan reactions from Reddit:

Media personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared the interaction on his official Twitter handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky UFC lightweight fighter Uros Medic has accused Symfuhny of cheating and wants to beat his a$$ lmao UFC lightweight fighter Uros Medic has accused Symfuhny of cheating and wants to beat his a$$ lmao https://t.co/lI9cGgbDjb

Here's what the streaming and gaming community on Twitter had to say about the interaction:

Blaze @FaZeBlaze @JakeSucky He prolly just ran into him in game @JakeSucky He prolly just ran into him in game 😭

Symfuhny is a well-known streaming personality who is also a former professional Fortnite player. He began livestreaming on Twitch in 2016 and currently has over 3.7 million followers on his channel.

