"If a girl can't consent, the guy can't either!" - xQc comments on the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has commented on the recent controversy involving George "GeorgeNotFound." For those unaware, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz hosted a livestream on March 10, 2024, in which she claimed to have been assaulted by a "significantly popular and older content creator." While she did not name the person initially, she replied to the British Minecraft star's tweet on March 11, 2024, confirming that she had spoken about her encounter with him.

On March 12, 2024, GeorgeNotFound apologized to Caitibuggz via a post on X, writing he did not have any bad intentions and would be "saying more soon."

xQc was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit earlier today (March 13, 2024) when he came across a clip of GeorgeNotFound discussing the matter.

His attention was drawn to a viewer who commented that an individual cannot consent while under the influence. In response, the French-Canadian streamer questioned why the conditions "do not apply to both parties (males and females)."

He elaborated:

"Okay, if I had a take about this, I think I'm going to get f**king jumped on by a bunch of people who don't have friends and don't go outside. Okay. I understand that saying and it does make sense. A lot of times, why does this not apply to both parties, in general? If you go out with somebody and you both take one drink each. One drink each, right? How is it that, 'Dude! The girl can't consent!'"

xQc added:

"Okay! The guy can't consent either in that definition. By definition, if a girl can't consent, the guy can't either! Then what are we talking about here?"

"You're putting males in a position where they can only always lose" - xQc gives his take on the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy

xQc continued the conversation about the GeorgeNotFound alleged assault controversy, claiming that the circumstances he mentioned above would place males in an "always losing" position.

He explained:

"Otherwise, you're playing an always losing game. Otherwise, you're putting males in a position where they can only always lose regardless!"

Timestamp: 01:24:35

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"It's either - it goes well and perfect, and okay - or somebody says, 'Oh dude, can't consent.' But what about him? Is his drunkness not the same or treated as the same? I'm confused about this."

During the same livestream, xQc disclosed that he had been sexually assaulted in the past. However, he also claimed that his allegations had been mocked.