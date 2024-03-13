"I have been touched": xQc insinuates he was sexually assaulted before and claims his allegations got laughed at

While reacting to GeorgeNotFound’s sexual assault allegations, Kick star Felix "xQc" recently revealed that he had been touched inappropriately in the past. However, he claimed that he was ridiculed for talking about it.

For those unaware, Caitibugzz recently accused a Minecraft content creator of abuse. GeorgeNotFound responded to the allegations with a pre-recorded Twitch video and later apologized to the streamer. The case has become a hot topic of debate in the streaming community.

After listening to Caitibugzz's allegations about allegedly being drunk and taken advantage of at a party, xQc stated that he has also been "touched before." He claimed that when he tried bringing up the incident before, people made fun of him:

"Guys, guys, guys. I have been touched before, even though I didn't want to when I was drunk. And dude, nobody gives a f*ck! I got made fun of for it. Nobody gives a f*ck!"

"I think he is talking about double standards": Viewers react to xQc talking about being touched inappropriately

The GeorgeNotFound allegations have been in the news since Caitibugzz accused an older Minecraft content creator of assault in a Twitch livestream on March 10, 2024.

Since then, GeorgeNotFound has revealed his side of the story and issued a public apology for his actions in a post on X.

His apology and prior comments about the allegations have been the topic of much contention on social media, and xQc came across a Reddit post about it while recently streaming on Twitch.

The streamer initially did not appreciate how GeorgeNotFound was being treated by his audience and ranted about it in a clip that has also garnered thousands of views on YouTube.

After watching people spam "nay" in GeorgeNotFound's chat while he was addressing the allegations, xQc stated:

"The chat is in emote-only mode, this guy is telling a story and the chut just says no. I don't even know enough about this, I don't read sh*t. I am just watching this and people are like, 'Oh, you are saying something that happened? No, that didn't happen. Sorry brother.'"

However, the revelation that he was also touched without consent while inebriated in the past has naturally caught the eyes of many.

The popular Just Chatting streamer thought the reaction to the whole situation was "insane":

"It's insane, these days, the way people portray this sh*t to me. It's insane, it's already like we are having a discussion about it, it's like the most brain rot."

The initial clip of xQc talking about the GeorgeNotFound allegations has gone viral on the streaming-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Many viewers noted that the streamer had talked about being assaulted before, pointing to an incident that occurred at TwitchCon 2022.

Here are some general reactions to the initial clip:

xQc has been under fire for his gambling streams since he signed a $100-million contract with the Stake-backed Kick platform.