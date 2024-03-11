"If you don't go in the shower and have sex with Andi, I will" - Punz's ex-partner accuses GeorgeNotFound of saying "degrading things"

Twitch streamer Luke "Punz's" ex-partner, Andivmg, has levied an accusation against George "GeorgeNotFound." For context, Andivmg published a lengthy Tumblr post accusing Punz of being abusive and racist. She also discussed an instance of "dubious consent."

In one of the paragraphs, Andivmg claimed that Luke would mock her in front of her friends, allowing them to say "really degrading things" about her. She wrote:

"He would make fun of me in front of his friends to make himself look better. He let his friends say really degrading things about me in his presence."

Citing Nicholas "Sapnap" and GerogeNotFound as examples, Andivmg claimed that the British content creator said the following during a Discord call:

"For example, once when I was showering, I overheard him on a Discord call with George and Sapnap, and I heard George say, 'If you don't go in the shower and have sex with Andi, I will.'"

"I did not stand by when George made this comment" - Punz seemingly confirms GeorgeNotFound's comments about his ex-partner Andivmg

An excerpt from Andivmg's post, in which she mentioned GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Punz took to his official X handle on March 11, 2024, to respond to allegations of a toxic relationship, racism, and dubious consent. He also discussed his aforementioned Discord conversation with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, which Andivmg described as saying "degrading things."

While seemingly confirming that the 27-year-old made the comments mentioned above, the Dream SMP member wrote:

"I was on my phone and Andi knew they could hear and she was suggesting I should come do sexual things with her in the shower. I obviously did not, and this is when George said what he did."

An excerpt from Punz's recent social media address

Punz expressed his disagreement with GeorgeNotFound's comments:

"I did not stand by when George made this comment, I immediately called him out. To further back this up, Andi did not hear this comment herself as she was already in the shower. I told her what he said myself after she was done because it didn’t sit right with me."

For those unaware, GeorgeNotFound made headlines on March 10, 2024, after Twitch streamer Caitibugzz hosted a livestream titled my story. In the broadcast, she stated that she was assaulted by a "significantly older and popular content creator" when she was 18 years old.

This resulted in netizens believing that she was talking about George. Eventually, the Minecraft star tweeted that he would be hosting a "very serious stream" to address the situation. He also stated that he would "never break someone's sexual boundaries."