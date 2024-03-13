"What an easy way to learn a lesson" - Destiny says Caitibugzz "got lucky" since "nothing happened" amid GeorgeNotFound controversy

YouTube and Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" has shared his thoughts on the George "GeorgeNotFound" alleged assault controversy. Earlier today (March 13, 2024), Destiny reacted to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's livestream from March 10, during which she claimed to have been assaulted by a "significantly old" and well-known content creator.

For those unaware, Caitibugzz eventually confirmed that she was talking about her experience with GeorgeNotFound when she responded to the Minecraft star's social media update on March 11, 2024.

While watching Caitibugzz's broadcast, Destiny remarked that the Twitch content creator had "learned a lucky lesson." He elaborated:

"This is like... this is such a lucky lesson learned. Like, 'Okay, I was underage drinking. That was already pretty dumb. Probably shouldn't go back to the hotel with some guys alone. Some guy kind of felt me up a little bit. But then nothing happened and then I left.' That is a lucky scenario! That's lucky! Nothing happened! You're good!"

The political commentator added:

"Like, holy s**t! What an easy way to learn a lesson without anything insane happening! Wait, what the f**k?"

Caitibugzz responds to GeorgeNotFound's social media post (Image via X)

"Everything in the online world is different than everything in the real world" - Destiny comments on Caitibugzz's allegations against GeorgeNotFound

After hearing Caitibugzz's allegations against GeorgeNotFound, Destiny stated that the online world is "much different" from the real world. He explained:

"You've got to keep in mind a couple of things. Everything in the online world is different than everything in the real world. Okay? All of this is, like, so much different, okay? Because in the real world, what'll happen is, like, this story, except like, the girl actually gets roofied and actually gets raped, and doesn't tell anybody because she feels embarrassed or humiliated about it. Everything in the real world is way different."

Expand Tweet

The permanently banned Twitch personality continued:

"This is some online, like, farming communities because they're all full of, like, 15-year-olds. And, honest to god, here's what I'm waiting to happen - I'm waiting for a story to come out where, like, a 19-year-old girl comes out crying and just recounts a story where she had fully consensual sex with a 21-year-old guy, and he still gets canceled."

Expand Tweet

On March 12, 2024, GeorgeNotFound apologized to Caitibugzz. The 27-year-old stated that his perspective on the incident had "massively changed" after reading Caitibugzz's recent post. He added that he would be "saying more soon."