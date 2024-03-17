"I wasn't aware at the time that she was 18" - GeorgeNotFound releases second statement amid alleged assault controversy

On March 17, 2024, George "GeorgeNotFound" released a second statement and responded to Twitch streamer Caitibugzz amid the alleged assault controversy. The content creator uploaded a 27-minute video titled My response to his YouTube channel - GeorgeNotFound Streams.

One of the topics he addressed in depth was Caitibugzz's age, and how he was unaware of it. The British Minecraft personality said that he "assumed" that she was over the age of 21 because she was "drunk" after visiting an official VidCon afterparty.

George said:

"The last thing to mention is her age. Like I said, I wasn't aware at the time that she was 18. I mentioned that they had come from an official VidCon afterparty, they were drunk, and I made the assumption that knowing how these events are run that she was probably over the age of 21, as they wouldn't have been able to drink in there otherwise."

He continued:

"Now, they actually said that they drank somewhere else briefly before showing up, and that makes more sense."

Expand Tweet

"It is irresponsible of me that I made this assumption" - GeorgeNotFound says he would "explicitly ask for a person's age" amid the alleged assault controversy involving Caitibugzz

George addressed the situation about Caitibugzz's age at the 17-minute mark of the video. After stating that he "assumed" that she was over the age of 21, the London, United Kingdom native stated that making the assumption was "irresponsible" of him.

GeorgeNotFound apologized to Caitibugzz and stated that he would "explicitly ask for a person's age":

"It is irresponsible of me that I made this assumption and going forward, I will make sure to explicitly ask for a person's age. And, I'm sorry, Caiti, that I did not do that for you."

Timestamp: 17:45

The 27-year-old then explained why he was "under the impression" that Caitibugzz was older than 18. He showed a picture his friend Clay "Dream" shared with him. He elaborated:

"I also brought up how when I was going back through the texts, I found a picture of one of them wearing a 21+ age wristband. And I showed this picture, and this is from a group chat that I wasn't in, but Dream showed me this when I was making my video. And I figured it was relevant to why I was under the impression she wasn't 18."

GeorgeNotFound showcases an image of a person wearing a 21+ age wristband (Image via YouTube)

According to GeorgeNotFound, the picture above did not show Caitibuggz wearing the wristband:

"It is now mentioned that Caiti wasn't actually the one that was wearing it and it was just someone else's hand."

At the time of writing, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz had not responded to GeorgeNotFound's second statement about the alleged assault controversy.