Andrea Botez gets her loss overturned against Dina Belenyaka at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Chess player and content creator Andrea Botez has been awarded the victory she deserves in the community's eyes. For those unaware, Andrea was involved in the recently concluded Mogul Chessboxing Championship, created and hosted by Ludwig.

Andrea was up against fellow chess player and streamer WGM Dina Belenkaya. The win was initially awarded to Dina, who won courtesy of a checkmate. However, her opponent completely dominated the boxing segment. In the last round of the match, the referee was seen making three distinct 'standing counts.'

Standing counts are given to players to check if they can continue with the fight. According to the rules, any player receiving three standing counts inside a single round has to be declared the loser of the bout.

Following an examination, Andrea was awarded the win earlier today.

Andrea Botez gets her win following a dispute during the Mogul Chessboxing Event

The official Twitter account of the event posted an official statement regarding yesterday's bout between Andrea Botez and Dina Belenkaya. According to the post, the referee had indeed made three standing counts in the final round of the boxing segment, which meant that the Canadian-American streamer was declared the official winner of the match.

At the time of the match, Andrea Botez did not make too much of it, as she was thoroughly invested and focused. Following the match, the internet community made their opinions known.

Andreas's sister, Alexandra, took to her Twitter account to retweet a post depicting the referee making the three counts. The last of those started with the clock being a couple of seconds away, indicating the end of the round. She said:

She also called out the referee for not stopping the match at the end of the third round:

Alexandra Botez @alexandrabotez What the heck was the ref doing in Andrea’s match???? What the heck was the ref doing in Andrea’s match????

After much furor, the event management decided to examine the footage before awarding the victory to the Canadian-American. Seeing herself win the match, Andrea stated:

"Glad they fixed the robbery that occurred" - Fans share their reaction to Andrea Botez's win

The Botez sisters were not the only individuals to be bemused at the sight of their loss. The internet community chimed in with their opinions, disregarding the initial result. However, seeing Andrea being rightly declared the winner prompted a lot of reactions:

ethan @CrankGameplays @itsandreabotez glad they fixed the robbery that occurred @itsandreabotez glad they fixed the robbery that occurred

connor @ConnorEatsPants @itsandreabotez they got my strongly worded email @itsandreabotez they got my strongly worded email

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ludwig has officially broken his streaming viewership record with his chess boxing event now at 270,000+



His previous record was set with Dream’s face reveal at 146,000 Ludwig has officially broken his streaming viewership record with his chess boxing event now at 270,000+His previous record was set with Dream’s face reveal at 146,000 https://t.co/SfhfZ3jnNf

The Mogul Chessboxing Event was one of the most successful creator-made events on YouTube. Ludwig's stream garnered over 300K concurrent viewers, breaking his previous record set during Dream's face reveal.

