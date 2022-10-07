"I scream and yell": xQc tells Kai Cenat about his sleep problems and why he can't do a subathon

On yesterday's stream, Felix "xQc" revealed that he could not host an all-night subathon stream because of his sleeping problems. The Canadian streaming giant was on a Discord call with recent Twitch sensation Kai Cenat (who recently crossed the 100K sub mark) when he was asked the question.

Describing his night terrors to Kai Cenat, Felix explained that he has trouble sleeping and has no intention of broadcasting his night-time problems to an audience. While talking about the problem, the streamer described them as follows:

"I have sleep problems. I wake up and shi*t. I scream and yell. I don't want to show that. It's really f*cking awkward."

"I break walls and shi*": xQc discusses his night terrors on stream

For the uninitiated, subathons or subscriber marathons are long streams where streamers will keep streaming for a set duration of time (or uncapped) for maybe a day or longer, even while they sleep. Some may have special rules, such as Ludwig Ahgren's 30-day subathon back in 2021, where he increased the stream duration with every new subscriber.

Sleep streams are also not that uncommon, with many creators on Twitch setting up their cameras so that the audience can watch them sleep. Some might even let fans redeem channel points to wake the streamer with noise or other contraptions.

Subathons generally last longer than a day, and xQc's streams are already very long, with the streamer regularly crossing 8+ hours. For example, according to SullyGnome, he streamed a total of 291 hours in the month of August. This comes down to an impressive 9.4 hours of streaming time every day. He told Kai Cenat that one of the reasons for not doing a subathon was his already long streaming hours:

"Subathon? No, I've never done a subathon cause I stream like big hours. So it doesn't really matter that much. Like, um, I don't really see the point in it."

However, xQc did reveal that he had been wanting to do subathon for a year but avoided doing it due to sleep problems:

"I've been wanting to do one in the past year. But I have sleep problems. I want to sleep on stream, but I f*cking can't. If I slept on stream, it'd be really bad, right?"

When Kai Cenat asked him to elaborate, xQc explained that he has night terrors and that he screams while sleeping. Not only that, he also claimed to have broken walls during one of these incidents:

"It's really weird. Bro, I like, break walls and shi* like that commonly."

Kai Cenat exclaimed in surprise and asked why he would do such a thing. The former Overwatch pro replied that he has no anger issues and just wakes up in states that are not conducive to streaming:

"I just wake up in a state of hysteria."

He even claimed that he had punched a hole in his current room despite staying there for one night only.

Fan reactions to the Juicer talking about his night terrors

Fans in his chat and on social media were quite sympathetic towards xQc and fully supported his decision not to do a subathon. Many started spamming sadge and concerned emojis to express their concern for the streamer's well-being.

Twitch chat reacting to the night terrors (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Redditors of r/LivestreamFails noted that his streams were already long and felt that the people who were pestering the streamer to do a subathon were annoying.

Redditors reacting to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc recently started his own brand new game show called Juiced with Ludwig's new venture Offbrand. It has already featured a couple of popular streamers going head-to-head in a series of physical and mental challenges.

